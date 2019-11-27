On Tuesday, GC hosted the second day of the Gordon Central Thanksgiving Tournament at Gordon Central High School.
The Lady Warriors took to the hardwood first and improved to 3-1 on 2019, topping Adairsville 57-48.
“To win this game without Mercedes (Coleman) was a big obstacle for us,” Lady Warriors head coach Matt Swanson said. “Kind of took it as a challenge.”
Lady Warriors star Mercedes Coleman was out for the game due to a family dinner, and head coach Matt Swanson said the team responded without her.
“We played through some adversity tonight,” Swanson said. “We’ve been doing a pretty good job of being balanced. We got people going from six to eight to 10 points a game, so that’s the goal to be a more balanced, well-rounded game.”
In Coleman’s absence, Brooklyn Towe led the scoring for the Lady Warriors with 16 points, 11 of those coming in the first half.
“Very proud of Brooklyn,” Swanson said. “I’ve seen aggressiveness. I’ve seen her not depending on Mercedes and being the type of player I always thought she could be.”
The Lady Warriors are off for Thanksgiving break before returning to the court on Dec. 3, when the team begins Region 7-AA competition against the Model Lady Devils at Model High School.
“We’ve got a few days off to get healthy,” Swanson said. “Then next, we’ve got to start focusing on the little things. We haven’t rebounded very well the last couple of games and then we haven’t taken care of the ball like we should. We’re going to try and get better every day.”
After falling Monday to Woodland 57-52, Gordon Central’s boys’ team was looking for their first win of 2019-20 as they battled Cornerstone Prep. However, the Warriors are still in search of win after a 68-52 loss on Tuesday.
The game was not as close as the final score might indicate, as GC trailed 21-6 and 36-14 at halftime. Head coach Derrick Broom said he was displeased with the overall effort.
“Credit Cornerstone. They’re well-coached, they play hard, they’re a good team,” Broom said. “But our effort wasn’t the same tonight as it was the night before. Had we played with the same intensity and effort, this game would have been a different outcome. That’s the most disappointing part about it; there’s no consistency and we’ve got to have that each game. We’ve got to come out and fight every game.”
In the loss, junior Kade Stewart led the Warriors in scoring with 19 points, including knocking down five three-pointers in the second half.
“He’s a shooter,” Broom said. “He got into a little rhythm in the second half, and when he gets in that rhythm, he can get going.”
Defensively, the Warriors struggled as the visiting Cougars scored several routine layups.
“It doesn’t matter what we do offensively if we can’t stop anybody on defense,” Broom said. “We played timid. We weren’t willing to apply the pressure like we did last night and that’s what hurt us in the end.”
Broom said the younger guys on the team got some valuable varsity experience toward the end of the contest.
“They did really well,” Broom said on the underclassmen. “They came out with a little effort … and I’m proud of them for that and hopefully that experience will help them down the road when we definitely need them in a close ballgame.”
The Warriors are off for Thanksgiving break and will begin preparation for their Region 7-AA opener at Model on Dec. 3.
“Our No. 1 focus is our next game and that’s Model,” Broom said. “We know what they’re going to do and we’ve got to come back Sunday and get prepared for them.”