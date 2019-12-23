The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix (9-5) went 1-2 at the Georgia Vinyl & Thread Shootout. After a 61-43 win over Cedartown last Thursday, Sonoraville fell to Hiram and North Paulding on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
The Lady Phoenix are off for Christmas break until their return to the hardwood on Dec. 30, when the Darlington Lady Tigers make their way to Gordon County.
Sonoraville does not return to region competition until we cross into the new decade. The Lady Phoenix will travel to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Jan. 3.
The Gordon Central Lady Warriors (9-3) lost their only tournament game played, 51-39, against White House-Heritage (TN) at the Smoky Mountain Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 20.
The Lady Warriors are off until Dec. 28, when Unity Christian comes to Gordon Central High School. Region play resumes on Jan. 3 versus Pepperell.
The Gordon Central Warriors (1-11) lost 71-35 to Buckhorn (KY) in their tournament contest in Gatlinburg on Dec. 19. The Warriors return to home court on Dec. 28 to battle Unity Christian. GC will come in on a three-game losing streak, including a 72-63 loss at Unity on Dec. 16.