Gordon Central HOSA is sponsoring the 2nd Annual Color Run on Tuesday, April 24 at the Gordon Central campus.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the non-profit #uCANcervive, a charitable foundation created by former Gordon Central student and cancer survivor Bayley Whittle in order to provide financial support to those battling the disease.
The race is 1.5 miles and can be walked or jogged. During the race, participants will run through different color stations throughout the course, which is the Gordon Central cross country team’s course. The paint is non-toxic, so children of any age can race.
Anyone and everyone is welcome to participate. It is recommended that those participating bring sunglasses, sunscreen and a white shirt if one is not purchased prior to the race.
The entry fee for adults is $15, and it is $10 for a kid to sign up. Those intending to participate can preregister or register at the event.
Registration begins at 5 p.m., with the race slated to start at 6 p.m.