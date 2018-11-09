Five middle school Gordon County 4-H’ers attended 4-H Junior Conference on Nov. 3 and 4 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton.

Junior Conference is a statewide conference for  students in grades 6-8 and nearly 900 people attended, including adults, teen leaders and participants.  Attending from Gordon County were Natalie Cardin, Savannah Cardin, Kennedy Chambers, Hunter Moore, and Bailey Stafford.  The youth took classes about healthy living, agriculture and STEM, and civic engagement from teen leaders who applied and were selected for the teaching opportunity.

In addition to classes, the 4-H’ers also got take part in a choice of eighteen different recreation activities including canoeing, flag football, talent show, softball, and others.  They also completed multiple service projects including relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Michael earlier this year.  The Junior Board officers held a cutest baby picture voting contest and donated the money to the relief efforts as well.

Each year at Junior Conference, counties turn in collected pop tabs to be recycled and the money received is donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities.  Over 10,000 pounds of pop tabs were donated by Georgia 4-H’ers this year.   

For more information about middle school or teen leadership programming, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.

