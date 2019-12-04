The Gordon Central Lady Warriors (5-1, 2-0 Region 7-AA) knocked off the Model Blue Devils 63-59 at Model High School on Tuesday night. GC's boys basketball team (0-6, 0-2 Region 7-AA) fell to Model 73-40, also on the road. Both teams return to action Friday, Dec. 6 with a road matchup against the Rockmart Yellow Jackets. Tipoff for the girls' game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the boys' contest will follow immediately after at Rockmart High School.
BASKETBALL|GORDON CENTRAL
GC Basketball: Lady Warriors win, boys fall at Model
MBaron
