The GBI has been called on to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Bartow County which resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man after he allegedly fired three times at a Georgia State Patrol Trooper and was struck by return fire from two other Troopers.
According to the GBI:
Kenneth Martin Anderson died at Cartersville Medical Center on Thursday after being struck multiple times by gunfire from two Troopers. EMS personnel arrived at the scene and began lifesaving measures on Anderson after he was shot. He was taken to the hospital but later died.
The incident started around 11 a.m., when Troopers initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 75 South at Exit 293.
"Noting suspicious activity of the female driver and male passenger, the occupants were placed in separate vehicles," a GBI news release stated.
A Trooper found drugs in one of the vehicles. He then walked toward the patrol vehicle where Kenneth Anderson was and attempted to search him. But Anderson pulled a handgun and shot three times, despite having his hands handcuffed behind his back. Two troopers then shot Anderson.
The Trooper was hit in his protective ballistic vest. He was evaluated at Cartersville Medical Center, and it was determined he suffered from blunt force impact trauma. He has been released.
The female driver of the vehicle was being held at the Bartow County Jail on Thursday night. The Bartow County Sheriff's Office was expected to file charged against her.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.