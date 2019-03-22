Staff members of a Cartersville convenience store were arrested by the GBI and charged with gambling violations connected to coin-operated amusement machines at the business.
According to GBI reports:
Qasem O. Awad, 41, of Marietta; Othman Q. Awad, 65, of Marietta; and Ali Shawakha, 38, of Woodstock, were arrested and charged with felony commercial gambling.
On Tuesday, the GBI’s commercial gambling unit and the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force received a search warrant for violations of state gambling laws at Gas & Go, at 2320 U.S. 411 Northeast.
As a result of the conducted search, agents discovered the business was operating coin-operated amusement machines, were customers could receive cash for winning credits.
In Georgia, COAMs must be properly licensed by the Georgia Lottery and credits may only be redeemed for lottery tickets and store credit.
Also discovered was evidence pointing to commercial gambling and seized monetary assets gained from the illegal use of gaming machines.
GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons told the Marietta Daily Journal that Othman Awad is listed as the owner, Qasem Awad is the manager and Shawakha is an employee.