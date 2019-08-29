The current executive committee and the previous nominating committee from the 2017 Constituency Session met jointly this week to deliberate who would become the new president of the Georgia-Cumberland Conference with Ron Smith, president of the Southern Union, serving as chair.
The joint committee shared that Gary Rustad was chosen as the new president.
After a night of prayer and contemplation with his wife, Denise, who is the CREATION Health Coordinator for AdventHealth Gordon, and their family, Rustad accepted the offer Thursday.
“Honestly, I am shocked,” Rustad said. “I think the fact that we are blessed with a great team here in this conference makes leading easier. We have great members, teachers, pastors and office staff. We also have fun together. With God leading, we will continue to ‘grow disciples through shared leadership’ and look forward to Christ’s soon return.”
Outgoing president Ed Wright said, “I am delighted to learn of Gary's selection as our next conference president. You will find him insightful, enthusiastic, personable and engaging. More importantly, Gary is a deeply devoted Christ-follower and loyal Seventh-day Adventist. I believe God has uniquely equipped him for this role at this time. Please join me in pledging our prayer support and encouragement to both Gary and Denise. I believe God will continue blessing this conference through Gary's leadership.”
Rustad has worked in the conference office since 2015. He most recently served as vice president for administration/secretariat and general vice president, where he worked with human resources, membership, and church organization. He also managed numerous church ministries departments, served as liaison for the Cohutta Springs Conference Center, coordinated camp meetings, and oversaw Adventist Community Services and Disaster Response.
“Gary is a very organized, visionary person who incorporates many opinions when making a decision. He is a man involved in the activities of his family, his church and his community. He brings a wonderful mix of talents to our conference,” said Caryn Payne, administrative assistant to the vice president for administration and membership coordinator.
Prior to his roles in the conference office, Rustad served as senior pastor for the Calhoun Church in Georgia and was previously at the Duluth and the Auburn churches where he helped plant the Buford Family Church and served as a chaplain for the University of Georgia in Athens.
“I am excited that Gary has been chosen to lead this conference,” said Jonathan Montes, youth ministries director. “I know he has a love for people, the church, and evangelism, but most of all Gary loves the Lord. These loves drive Gary's life and ministry.”
Rustad comes from a family of pastors — his father and grandfather both worked for the Adventist Church. He and Denise have three children, Ava, Elayna and Heath. He earned a bachelor’s degree in theology from Southern Adventist University and a master of divinity degree from Andrews University.