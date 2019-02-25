Garden Club delivers flowers to Morning Pointe

The Sequoyah Garden Club of Calhoun surprised the residents of Morning Pointe of Calhoun by delivering bouquets of beautiful flowers to the assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care community.
Club members Elva McClure and Jean Lewis delivered fresh flowers to be placed on Morning Pointe’s dining room tables.
“We really appreciate the Sequoyah Garden Club of Calhoun for thinking of our residents during this season of love,” says Lisa Caldwell, the life enrichment director at Morning Pointe of Calhoun. “The residents just loved the fresh flowers, and the bouquets made the dining room smell wonderful.”
Morning Pointe of Calhoun prides itself on its strong network of community partnerships. If you are interested in partnering with Morning Pointe of Calhoun, contact Community Relations Director Virginia Smith at calhoun-crd@morningpointe.com.