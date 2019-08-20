Gail Godfrey was recently awarded AdventHealth Gordon’s prestigious Extra Mile Award.
This special award was created by members of the hospital’s Employee Engagement Committee to recognize employees who go above and beyond the call of duty on a regular basis. It is awarded monthly to deserving employees selected by the hospital’s directors.
Godfrey, who works as a patient access coordinator in the emergency department, was nominated by Gregg Ellis, patient access director at AdventHealth Gordon, with the following words: “Gail is a tremendous employee who works tirelessly, has boundless energy and shares her faith with other employees and patients. She shows up every day with a smile on her face ready to do things the right way. The work she does is vital to the financial health of the hospital, and she does an outstanding job. Gail is a big reason for our department’s success, and she deserves recognition for that.”