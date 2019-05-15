Sonoraville High School’s Georgia Future Educators Signing Day was held on May 8.
This event recognized seniors who are planning to pursue a career in the field of education. It is supported by the State School Superintendent’s Office, Division of Career and Technical Education, Georgia Early Childhood Education Foundation, and Georgia’s colleges and universities.
PAGE representative Nancy Ratcliffe and Superintendent Susan Remillard were guest speakers at the ceremony.
The following seven seniors have committed to improving the quality of education for students in the state of Georgia: Halley Adams, Caitlin Chamblee, Chasity Howard, Angel Kreider, Natalia Macias, Myra Solomon and Hannah Smith.
Also at the ceremony were Beth Herod, director of curriculum and instruction; Lori Lynn Key, ECE instructor; Jennifer Hayes, principal, Allen Bowen, associate principal; Becky Hulsey, assistant principal, Susan Remillard, superintendent, and Charlie Walraven, board chair.