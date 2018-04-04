Fundraising concert for Tiny Homes project to be held at GEM April 14; Fleetwood Mac tribute band to take the stage

Tiny House Hand Up, Inc. will be presenting their next fundraiser on Saturday, April 14, at the GEM Theatre, located in downtown Calhoun. Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will be the featured act for the 8 p.m. show.
Mekenzie Jackson, from Atlanta, sings lead for the band. After discovering she could imitate Stevie Nicks’ voice, she formed a Fleetwood Mac band in high school. That passion later led to a teaming with lead guitarist, Alex Thrift and the birth of Rumours.
Tiny House Hand up, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to encouraging affordable housing in all of Gordon County. The latest statistics show 1 in 5 people live in poverty in Gordon County and that the county ranks 93 rd in the state poverty wise. The greatest result of this is a tremendous pressure on families to find affordable housing, which can cost 50 percent or more of their “take home” pay. When the regulations were changed in 2002, less than 10 percent lived in poverty here. Today, that rate is twice what it was then. Those regulations called for an increase from 360 sq. ft. to 800 sq. ft. minimum.
Funds from the concert will go to the organizations’ first tiny home being built on a 28-foot trailer donated by Grandstanz Farm Fresh Grill.
Other sponsors of the show include Fitness First of Calhoun and Stormax Storage. Tickets can be purchased at the GEM Theatre Box office or online at Calhoungemtheatre.org.