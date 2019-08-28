A sister of mine used to volunteer to do programs at a somewhat prominent place here in town, that is until they told her she was no longer welcome. The reason, as I understand it, was that she supports another charity that some people don’t like.
Seems like the ultimate exercise in hypocrisy to me. Sort of like saying that you can’t donate money to the church because you volunteer at a soup kitchen. Seems as though one must ask the most narrow minded and self-righteous folks in town what charities are permissible to support. Does one need written permission or is a verbal OK enough?
It seems a little short sighted to decline the services of a committed volunteer in a time when people with a strong volunteer spirit are so hard to find. But then logic and prejudice have never been friendly towards each other.
Committed citizens are the building blocks of any community. It is inevitable of course that good people may disagree on substantive issues. What separates a civilized community from a savage one is the ability of the members of that community to agree to disagree. Good friendships should never be sacrificed in a fanatical pursuit of any ideology. One of the markers of a cult is the ability of the leadership to separate friends and family.
The lessons of history are often lost in the present time. The “it’s different this time” mind set has preceded many a disaster that could have been avoided with a little understanding of history. We often talk about peer pressure in the context of young people and the mistakes they tend to make when in a group setting. We often don’t think about peer pressure when it comes to adults.
Perhaps we should.
The greatest crimes of history have been approved of by the majority. To stand on principle in the face of the crowd requires courage and will, for “straight is the gate and narrow is the way” the Lord Christ teaches us in the Holy Scriptures. Unfortunately, he also teaches us that there are few who find it.
I applaud my sister for having found that courage and fortitude.
In the Gospel according Matthew, the 25th chapter and verses 31 through 46, the Lord Christ teaches us about caring for the “least of these.” He teaches us that it is our duty to care for our brothers and sisters, to do what we can, for as he goes on to say, “Ye have done it unto me.”
To tell someone that they cannot volunteer, or contribute, in the manner that they find most effective; to tell someone not to do what the Spirit of Charity has laid upon their heart is the equivalent of telling them not to pray. Which is as noted above, the ultimate exercise in hypocrisy.
Hypocrisy of course is the misbegotten son of private error and public lies. When one would profess to one’s neighbors that piety and virtue are the guiding principles in life, but in fact selfishness and spite are far more compelling, hypocrisy results. When the rulers and influencers follow this path, the whole community suffers.
We see this in the scriptures with Caiaphas, the corrupt priest, and Barabbas, the rabble-rousing gangster, being allies in the pursuit of error and vice, and instilling fear in the people, many of whom believed, but did not confess in public lest they be told, “you’re not welcome here”.
Little has changed in the last couple thousand years, the spirit of Barabbas still enamors the multitude, and the spirit of Caiaphas is still his sniveling servant in confounding and leading astray the mob. Thankfully there are a chosen few in every generation who follow the narrow path, the “holy road.”
Take comfort dear sister, for the scripture tells us, “Blessed are ye when they separate you from their company.” Or as the Great Chief Yonaguska said, on having the Bible read to him, “It sounds like a good book, too bad people are not the better for having had it so long.”