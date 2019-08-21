We traveled to the great and historical city of Savannah this week to attend a conference. While there we took some time to visit some of the historical sites and buildings and to admire the architecture.
I also found some time to talk to a couple of tourism volunteers about the contribution of Native Americans to what became the Colony (and later the State) of Georgia.
In time our conversation inevitably turned to the legendary Creek Mico (King or Chief) named Tomochichi. By the time that James Oglethorpe made it to Tomochichi’s front door seeking permission for his little band to settle what is now Savannah, Tomochichi was a very wise and respected leader.
In addition to his wisdom and reputation, his relationships with the headmen and elders of the surrounding Creek towns were secured either by kinship or by longstanding friendships. It may be easy today to forget the importance of kinship and friendship, but in Indian Country, both then and now, relationships matter. Tomochichi’s reputation and relationships allowed him to effectively intercede on Oglethorpe’s behalf with other Indians who were less than friendly, having been exposed to the caprice and perfidy of colonials before Oglethorpe.
Tomochichi has been called by some the “co-founder” of the Georgia colony. Now, that may be a bit of exaggeration or hyperbole, but his assistance, advocacy and diplomacy on behalf of Oglethorpe and his little band should not be underestimated. In very short order runners went out across the countryside from Tomochichi’s headquarters at Yamacraw to tell of the new arrivals.
Within a relatively short time more than 50 headmen and war chiefs from towns as far away as Coweta, Eufaula and points west came together to pledge friendship and support for Oglethorpe and the Georgia colony. Included in this number was a particularly influential Mico named Chekilli, whom the colonists at Charleston had been unsuccessful in securing a treaty with up to that point.
This is the nature of diplomacy in Indian Country. As noted above, relationships matter.
In the fullness of time, Georgia went on to expand and prosper, and James Oglethorpe went on to walk across the pages of history. Tomochichi continued to be a solid ally and a loyal friend for the rest of his life. They say he took the long journey sometime around 1739. They say he was 97 years old when he went to be with the Ancestors, but that is disputed by some, because they say he was far too strong and vigorous to have been that old. At this point we will probably never know for sure, but he was certainly a man of legendary strength and ability.
From Massasoit to the Code Talkers of World War II, American history abounds with examples of American Indians who have stepped in and stepped up when no one else could do what was needed. And there has always been one who would.
But recognition of that contribution is spotty at best; there are not too many statues around of Tomochichi, or of Ira Hayes, or of the Cherokee Regiment that saved Andrew Jackson’s life at Horseshoe Bend.
Myles Standish, James Oglethorpe, Andrew Jackson ... what do these men have in common?
For one thing they have all achieved a certain level of fame in American history. The other thing they have in common is that they would never have lived long enough to have achieved that fame without the able assistance of one or more American Indian allies and friends.
They say history repeats itself. That may be so, it certainly seems to have been the case for most of the human experience.
If that is the case, if history does indeed repeat itself, then it is safe to say, “You will always need an Indian.”