Ten years ago, in the depths of the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, Friends of New Echota (FONE) was born. For those who do not know, FONE is a volunteer service organization dedicated to the preservation, beautification and enhancement of New Echota State Historic Site here in Calhoun. FONE provides volunteers and funds for different programs and projects that would not be possible otherwise.
It may be difficult to remember now, but 10 years ago, budgets, both on the national and state level, were being slashed to the bone. People were losing jobs, houses and cars. In that environment visitation to many state sites dropped dramatically, making it difficult to keep them open.
Some state managed sites either closed completely or operated on a drastically reduced schedule. It was in this time of penury and uncertainty that FONE was organized as a chapter of Friends of Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites (FGSP). FGSP is the statewide organization that makes it possible for FONE and other chapters like it to do their work at parks, campgrounds and historic sites around the state.
Many of the improvements that visitors see at New Echota today were paid for by FONE and/or installed by FONE volunteers. While New Echota is a state site, owned and managed by the state of Georgia under the jurisdiction of the Department of Natural Resources, there are many priorities and demands on both the state and departmental budgets that force site managers to make compromises between things that must be done and things that need to be done.
FONE on the other hand, has no other priority than service to New Echota and the Cherokee history enshrined there. This singular focus allows FONE to immediately direct funds and volunteer hours to specific projects and programs at the request of the site manager without the delay of bureaucracy.
Coordination of special programs is also a main focus for FONE. Since late 2013 the person responsible for managing special programs has been current FONE Vice President Monika Ponton-Arrington, Ph.D. Working in close coordination and cooperation with Park and Department staff, Dr. Ponton-Arrington has managed a varied schedule of programs ranging from simple herbal education walks to the impossibly complicated Homecoming of 2018.
For myself, I have served as president of FONE for the last four years. I must say, that time has been some of the most rewarding of my career. Some of my closest and dearest friends (as well as my best golfing buddy) I have met as a result of my service with FONE (Elaine and Brent Watkins, I’m talking about you). There is not a single person involved with FONE (including several members of my extended family) that I would not number among the finest human beings I have ever had the honor of serving with. Also, we must not forget Site Manager David G., a shining and inspiring example of what public service is all about.
This coming year, FONE will welcome a new president, Mr. Danny Quigg, lately of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He relocated here to be closer to family and immediately became involved, blessing us with not only his volunteer hours but also inspiring us with his indomitable optimism. Mr. Quigg is an Air Force veteran and a proven leader. We look forward to working with him as he leads us into our second decade of service.
We will also be welcoming a new vice president, Ms. Amy Quigg will take over as vice president and will be responsible for coordinating special programs going forward. With her education in political science and international affairs, we look forward to what she will bring to the table in terms of programming.
This Saturday FONE will host a 10th Anniversary celebration at New Echota (regular admission applies) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We invite everyone to come out and celebrate with us, meet the new leadership and also to learn how to get involved.
Everyone, come and visit. Have some cake. Join the family and experience the joy of service.