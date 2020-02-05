There is probably a substantial portion of the American population that thinks all Native Americans live in tipis. For those whose only knowledge comes from B-grade western movies, the number would no doubt be higher. While it is true that the tipi was America’s first mobile home and the favored shelter of the nomadic plains tribes, the Cherokee lived in houses built in towns.
What follows is a story about why we live in houses.
They say that in the long-ago time, the Great Spirit created the Earth and all that lives within it. The animals and other creatures were created first, and humans were created later. In the Cherokee version of the story, the first man was called Kanati. Some say his name means “Lucky Hunter” and some say it means “The Chosen One”. Regardless, he was a great hunter and traveled around the mountains with his best friend the Timber Wolf. Later, the Great Spirit decided that Kanati should not be alone and created the first woman; we know her as Selu, the Corn Mother.
In the fullness of time, Selu decided she wanted a better place to raise her children than the cave that Kanati and Wolf were living in before she came along. Now Kanati knew nothing of houses or of building them. He was a hunter and an adventurer who was at home wherever the nighttime found him, but his wife wanted a house so Kanati and Wolf went off to see what they could find. Along the way, they came upon Eagle and Owl having breakfast.
“Kanati, you are a sorry sight today, what is the matter with you?” said Owl.
“My wife doesn’t like my camp; she wants a home and I don’t know what to do,” Kanati replied.
If Kanati expected that he was going to any sympathy from these old men of the Bird Clan, he was mistaken. Eagle pointed out that all of the animals had homes appropriate to their needs and surely Selu deserved the same. Owl mentioned that there were several animals who had rather extravagant homes, perhaps they would be willing to help. Would Owl be willing to introduce him, Kanati wanted to know.
Mud Wasp has been building his houses out of clay for as long as anyone can remember, his clay working skills are the stuff of legend. Owl had known Mud Wasp for many years, so it was he who asked Mud Wasp for a favor on Kanati’s behalf. Would Mud Wasp please do a kind favor for an old friend and teach Kanati how to build a house out of clay.
Mud Wasp was hesitant at first, but after some coaxing, he finally agreed, but he said they were going to need more help; as big as this place was going to have to be they would need someone who knew how to build a frame. Clay alone would not work without a framework to make it stronger. Mud Wasp told them to come back later, after he had time to contact some friends for help.
Kanati passed the night in a most worried state. In his opinion there was nothing inadequate about his cave, but he did not want to disappoint his wife. Not knowing anything of building, he could only hope Mud Wasp would be willing, and able, to help.
The next day, Owl was at Kanati’s cave very early. He brought Eagle and a couple of other friends with him. Together they went off to the spot Selu picked for her house. When they arrived they found Mud Wasp and his crew. Mud Wasp had taken the time to round up everybody he would need to build a house for Kanati and Selu. Beaver was there for his skill at cutting wood, and Badger, for his skill at digging. Others also, for their different talents at different things. Eventually the house was finished and Kanati was able to move his wife out of the cave and into the home she wanted.
They say that is how Mud Wasp became the first building contractor, they say that is why the Cherokee live as we do. They say that Mud Wasp and the others taught Selu’s children to build houses and to live in towns, they say we learn wisdom from the natural world. They say that Mud Wasp taught us to build houses and Selu taught us to come in out of the rain. They say that is why we live in houses.