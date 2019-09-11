War and conflict have been a part of the human experience since Cain killed Able in a fit of jealousy over the favor of God. As ridiculous as that sounds to the reasonable mind, men have been fighting each other over God ever since.
And just in case that were not reason enough, men have managed to invent plenty of other reasons to spill the blood of their fellow men. Indeed, war has been woven so deep in the human experience that often times when men are not fighting wars, they are talking about fighting wars. This is what gives us that unique form of oral history known as the war story.
The War of Northern Aggression, being as it was an internecine conflict, contributed more than most to the tradition of war stories, especially in the South. Like many people, I myself grew up listening to the war stories of family elders and their friends telling stories of family members and friends who fought, and those who fell, at places like Chickamauga, Chancellorsville, Spotsylvania Courthouse, and others.
Farther south from those famous battles, there was plenty of action and plenty of gallantry that did not make it onto the front page. But there was one that did, at a little place in the mountains called Baptist Gap, a Cherokee Confederate officer named John Astoogatogeh, rode into an ambush and his unit, a company of “Thomas’s Legion” rode into legend.
William Holland “Will Usdi” Thomas is probably best known as the adopted son of Chief Yonaguska and the long time “White Chief” of the Qualla Town Cherokees. What is less well known is that Thomas was also an astute politician and business man who made many friends in high places over the course of his life. One of those friends was Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States of America.
The Davis administration made a concerted effort to recruit Cherokees, both in Indian Territory and back east, into the Confederate Army. Taking advantage of his friendship with Thomas, President Davis convinced him to recruit and organize a unit for the Confederate service. It was this unit that became known as “Thomas’s Legion.” It was also the unit that rode into legend at Baptist Gap.
It was the fall of ’62 and the Yankees were rumored to be advancing into Northeastern Tennessee, presumably for the purpose of isolating Knoxville and points south from the main portion of the Confederate front further north. The Confederate commander at Knoxville, a General McCown, ordered all of the mountain passes patrolled for fear of a further Federal advance. The Cherokees were considered particularly well suited for this mission because they were generally in better shape and better disciplined than their hillbilly counterparts.
They say that two companies of Cherokees rode out on a reconnaissance mission to the area of Baptist Gap. Unfortunately, a unit from an Indiana regiment had beaten the Cherokees to the area and set up a fortified ambush. It is not known, to my knowledge at least, what the size of the Indiana unit was on that particular day, but it was probably a company sized detachment. With of course the force multiplier effect of being in a fortified ambush and having the element of surprise.
It was about to be a bad day for the Yankees.
The Union officers on the field no doubt thought this was going to be a walk in the park, the snipers would take out the officers and the rest of the unit would mop up what was left. After all, it was an ambush and they had the advantage of surprise.
But it did not work out that way. The snipers shot the wrong man. The officer the sniper shot was a beloved leader and a grandson of the legendary Chief Junaluska.
When the Cherokees saw their leader fall, and before the other officers could restore order, the Cherokees made the mountainside ring with the fierce war cry known to history as the Rebel Yell. Throwing aside their rifles they charged the Yankee position with knives and the old-style spears some still insisted on carrying. With reckless daring, they breached the Yankee position and were wreaking havoc among the soldiers before they had a chance to reload. The result was a complete slaughter, with the Yankees driven from the position in total defeat.
One of the Union soldiers was later quoted as saying, in reference to the Cherokee war cry, “I thought all the demons of hell had been unleashed upon us.”
And that my friends, is a war story.