The stories and myths of the Cherokee culture are rich and deep. One could spend a lifetime exploring and still not understand the full depth and breadth of these stories and the lessons they offer.
Over the course of several thousand years the Cherokee culture evolved a story for just about everything that could take place in the Cherokee world. There are creation stories and animal stories and plant stories. There are stories of ancestors and stories of spirits, stories of ghosts and stories of demons (stories of the colonial invasion usually fall into the latter category).
There are stories of the “long ago time” when plants and animals and spirits all spoke the same language and would talk to each other.
They say there was a time when Thunder decided to leave his house in the western sky and go traveling. They say he traveled to many different places and visited, and that he was welcomed everywhere for he took the form of a tall and very handsome warrior. He was well spoken and well mannered, and they say he exuded a scent that was pleasing to the ladies. Many women wished to have him in their company and many a mother tried to match him with their eligible daughters.
Always Thunder explained that he must travel on.
And travel he did. They say he traveled around the world. You can prove this, they say, because so many different peoples from so many different places tell of a visit from him. I don’t know about that because I have not traveled as widely as they say Thunder did.
There came a time in Thunder’s travels when he found his way into the Cherokee country. Different people say different places, but the way I heard it he was walking along the mountaintop in what later became the Chickamauga territory. There were not too many Cherokees in that area in those days, but some say there were some powerful conjurers who went there in the old times because they could see the future and the coming of the smallpox. Some say that is how Dragging Canoe knew to seek refuge in that area years later.
Thunder was walking along a path when he heard a sweet voice singing. He was standing at a place where the path forded a creek. The voice seemed to be coming from upstream. The voice was so sweet and pleasant and seemed to be accompanied by a symphony of rushing water. Thunder was intrigued.
He followed the sound through the woods, quietly he listened and stalked until he came to a clearing where there was a waterfall and a swimming hole. On a rock ledge above the swimming hole, a young woman was bathing herself in the waterfall.
Thunder gazed upon the woman and felt himself go weak in the knees, for she was more beautiful then any he had seen in all his travels. Maybe more beautiful than the stars that adorned his home in the western sky.
For a moment Thunder forgot himself. Forgetting his manners, he began to rumble, he rumbled so loud that rocks began to fall from the cliff around the waterfall. This startled the young woman and she looked for the cause of the disturbance and finally saw Thunder standing at the edge of the pool staring up at her.
The young woman was angry at having her bath interrupted. Not bothering to cover herself, she came down from the ledge and began to berate Thunder for his poor manners. Thunder shuffled and stammered. After a while they say the young woman calmed somewhat, gathered her clothes and took Thunder back to her town and her house.
They say Thunder stayed with her for a while. They say that is how Thunder had a son ...