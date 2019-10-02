It seems a girl showed up in New York a few days ago with something to say about the weather, or something along those lines. I hear tale that she crossed the big water in a sail boat, or maybe it was a canoe, I’m not sure.
I really wasn’t paying that much attention to a teenager in New York, until I saw grown men attacking this child with a rabid vitriol that should be reserved for child molesters and corrupt priests. But the men attacking this girl did not seem nearly as outraged with a Wall Street banker running a harem of underaged sex slaves as they are with a young girl whose only crime is saying we should not destroy the Earth that feeds us.
I found the whole thing a little odd. New York is the modern-day version of Babylon, Nineveh, Rome and Athens all rolled into one. These cities have always been bubbling caldrons of avant-garde ideas, abstract thinkers and radical prophets. Some people are attracted to places like this due to the dynamic intellectual life to be found there.
At any rate there wasn’t much about this particular kid that (in my opinion) made her stand out that much in the grand scheme of things. That all changed after a brief scan of various social media platforms. There I found grown men ganging up on a child in the sort of lynch mob that would have made even the Klan blush with shame. They have accused this kid of anything from Paganism to conspiracy and everything in between.
I came to have a newfound respect for this girl with the ability to make supposedly accomplished men question their manhood, that’s the only thing I can think of that would make this bunch of Viagra addicts that violent.
This would not be the first time that a young girl changed the course of history. There have been others, Nanyehi, Joan of Arc and Mother Mary to name just a few.
Joan of Arc was just a teenage girl with no military experience when she led a French army to the siege of Orleans at the end of April 1429. Nine days after she arrived, her army was victorious, breaking a siege that had lasted for several months. The significance of this cannot be underestimated considering the fact that this was the first major victory of the French army since the defeat at Agincourt a decade and a half earlier.
Even more significant is the fact that this was followed by several more victories culminating with the coronation of King Charles VII at Reims Cathedral a few weeks later.
Mary, the Holy Mother, is thought by many scholars to have been around 15 or 16 when she gave birth to Jesus, the Lord Christ. If ever there was a case of a teenage girl affecting the course of human history one could not find more momentous a character than Mother Mary.
Nanyehi, better known to the whites as Nancy Ward, was only in her teens when her determination and reckless courage turned the tide of war at the Battle of Taliwa, delivering a resounding victory to the Cherokees serving under Oconostota. She would go on to have a storied career as a Cherokee leader and ambassador.
I guess it just goes to show that Fortuna chooses whom she will without regard to age or sex or perceived ability. I personally find the idea of grown men making prurient accusations about a child distasteful at best, and predatory at worst. Not to mention the fact that making such morally bankrupt and intellectually suspect accusations do absolutely nothing to further one’s position with anyone who has enough intellect to wipe themselves.
That being said, maybe the Viagra addicts are right to be scared, this girl just might turn out to be something special. If so, then history will judge them harshly.