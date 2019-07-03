The term “medicine” among the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island and their descendants can mean a couple of different things, depending on the context.
In some cases it may refer to spiritual or mental medicine involving prayers or rituals which vary according to tribal tradition. In other cases it can refer to a personal prayer, talisman or ritual that may keep an individual mentally or spiritually balanced.
For our discussion today, we are using the term in the usual sense to refer to medicinal plants and compounds used to treat and/or cure physical ailments and disease.
The old Cherokee story of disease and medicine tells us that in the long-ago time there was no disease among the people. But there came a point at which the people began to overhunt and to destroy the habitat of the animals. This made the animals very angry and they called a council to consider how to seek revenge on humans.
The legend tells us that all of the great animal clans were there, the bear, the big cats, the various rodent clans, even the bug clans were on hand to have their say on how to take revenge on humans.
They say that this council of the animals lasted for some time — no one knows exactly how long — but they tell us that a number of plans were considered and discarded. A number of others were debated at length before being deemed unworkable. Finally, when the council was at the point of exhaustion and no closer to the goal than they were at the beginning, a coalition of the rodent clans and the bug clans proposed a plan.
The plan proposed by the rodents and the bugs was to conjure disease and physical ailment among humans. They proposed that each clan come up with some disease or ailment with which to afflict humans. Eventually they said there would be no more humans and the animals would rule the Earth once again. The council recessed as each animal clan considered what ailment they could cast on humans. At a certain point, the council reconvened and each clan offered their own contribution. And that they say is how disease came to humans.
But there is more to the story.
Because the animals held their council in the forest, there were plenty of plants around the overhear the animals’ plan. They say the cedar tree who was a friend of the people called a council of all of the plant clans to consider how they could help humans. The plants considered among themselves what to do.
The plants were able to keep this secret from the animals because, even though there were plenty of animals and bugs around, the plants spoke a language that only those initiated into their fellowship could understand.
Eventually the plants agreed that each would provide medicine. For every disease sent among the people, the plants would provide a medicine to cure it. They would also initiate certain humans into their fellowship so they would know what medicine each plant would provide. Hence, we have Medicine People.
Much of this knowledge has been forgotten. But there are still Medicine People to be found here and there. People who still understand traditional medicine and still know how to use at least some of it. Most of these people are found in traditional communities not accessible to the general public. On some occasions, however, there is an opportunity for the general public to meet one of these practitioners and learn a little something.
One of these opportunities is the annual “Walk On The Wild Side” event held at New Echota State Historic Site in Calhoun Georgia, and hosted by Friends of New Echota. This year the event will be on Saturday, July 20th from 10 am to 2 pm. We invite anyone interested in learning about traditional herbal medicine to call the park for more information and reservations at 706-624-1321.
Folks can also visit the Friends of New Echota Facebook page for more information. We invite everyone to come out and visit.