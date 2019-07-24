It is said in most of the histories I’ve read on the subject that Eleazar Wiggan was one of the first white traders to establish a trading post among the Overhill Cherokees. It is said that Wiggan set up a trading operation in the Overhill town of Tenasi sometime around 1711, trading guns, rum and various trinkets for deer skins, beaver skins and whatever else was desired in the great houses of the British imperial elite.
Apparently, he learned to speak the Cherokee language fairly well as he is said to have served as interpreter for later British agents looking to skim the fat of the Overhill lands.
They say the Overhill people gave him the “affectionate” name “The Old Rabbit.” I personally doubt that the name was meant to be affectionate. The rabbit in Cherokee mythology is a trickster and a thief.
There is also the fact that Cherokee names in the old days tended to descriptive in nature. For example, if a warrior killed four enemies in battle, he would likely take the name of Four Killer. By the same token, a man who was very successful at fishing might be called Kingfisher, or someone who tended to fall asleep in a council meeting might be called Gone To Sleep. So, to call a trader Old Rabbit would be the equivalent of calling him a used car salesman today.
We all have various euphemisms we use to let our friends know to be cautious when doing business with certain individuals. We might say for instance, “I count my fingers after shaking hands with that man.” Or we might say, “That guy comes from a long line of horse thieves.”
We have a multitude of catch phrases and code words intended to convey a subtle word of warning to anyone about to do business with someone of questionable ethics. My own favorite is, “That one would sell his own mother for fifty cents,” to indicate an individual who is patently untrustworthy.
Old Rabbit was, according to some sources at least, an extremely greedy trader. It is said that he even got himself into some trouble by plying some of the young warriors with rum and vanity to induce them to go and steal slaves from other communities, which he intended to sell in the British slave markets at a hefty profit.
Some even go so far as to blame his shenanigans for provoking, or at least contributing to, the Yamasee War. Whether that is true or not, it is clear that Old Rabbit was one of the first in a long line of tricksters, hustlers, hucksters, preachers and horse thieves to pass through Indian Country looking to skim a quick fortune. Indeed, some decades later, a U.S. Indian agent referred to the traders as a whole as “... such a bunch of scoundrels as would challenge the peace of the most civilized nations ...”
There are subtleties in every language and culture which are not readily apparent to outsiders. It has always been such and, I suspect, will always be such. We learn our view of the world through the myths and legends of our particular culture. From the frozen tundra of the far north to the deep southern jungles, myths and legends weave the fabric of community.
There are quite a number of Cherokee stories that tell of Rabbit’s escapades, playing tricks and stealing things. Some are funny, some are serious, but all teach some sort of lesson.
They called this trader “Old Rabbit,” not just “Rabbit,” so I would guess they had some respect for his experience as a thief and hustler. Someone with the demonstrated ability to come out on top of every deal, the sort of man that you would be wise to count your fingers after shaking hands with, a real used car salesman.