There has been a great deal written over the years about the work of missionaries among American Indians in general and among Cherokees in particular. Most of that is of the Pollyanna variety, because most of it is written from the colonial perspective.
The Indian perspective is often much different. Many people only want to hear about the self-sacrifice of the noble missionary doing God’s work under very difficult circumstances. That is a sweet narrative of course, but it ignores the fact that missionaries often destroyed everything they touched. It also ignores the often deep-seated racial contempt held by the missionaries towards the people that they were supposedly “saving.”
Someone brought this up to me yesterday, while going over some of the records from the Spring Place mission.
James Vann, the legendary Cherokee warrior and business man, donated land for a school and mission at his home at Spring Place. His intent was for Cherokee children to have the opportunity for a decent education, to be better enabled to navigate the changing world around them. As is often the case when making deals with the colonials, he bought a pig in a poke and found the arrangement unsatisfactory till the day he died.
The deal Vann made, and what the missionaries agreed to, was to educate first and proselytize second. What happened was somewhat different. It was not James Vann’s fault. There was no way he could have known the very deep-seated racial prejudice that informed the missionaries’ mindset, and how that prejudice would affect their approach both to the gospel and to education.
The missionaries’ own words betray this prejudice. In one case, the record shows them referring to a Cherokee teenager who just died as “This heathen child.” This sense of superiority is incomprehensible to native people, considering that the missionaries came from a society where petty princes would kill both their fathers and brothers over inheritance, a form of savagery unheard of in Cherokee society.
The missionaries did not pull this out thin air of course, they were part of a greater whole, a greater evil. It is important to remember that there were a number of colonial theologians of the time actively debating whether or not Indians were even human, whether or not the Indian had a soul. It is also important to remember that there were some good missionaries; Evan Jones comes to mind, and Samuel Worcester, of Worcester v Georgia fame, but these were rare (The Rev. Jones, it is important to remember, was accused of having “gone native” and very nearly disfellowshipped from his denomination because of his respectful and brotherly approach to his ministry among the Cherokees).
Elias Boudinot, the famous Cherokee man of letters, and his cousin John Ridge, both found this out the hard way.
When John Ridge, a graduate of the mission school at Spring Place and a practicing Christian who, under the influence of the missionaries, rejected the traditional ways of his people, went on to the Foreign Mission School at Cornwall, Connecticut, he found out how quickly a group of professed “good Christians” could turn into raging savages when their superiority was challenged.
His sin? He married a white woman.
You see, the missionaries told him that when he repented of his sins, confessed faith in the Lord Christ and was baptized that he became a child of God. A brother to all other good Christians. They were lying of course, but there is no way he could have known that, coming as he did from a heathen society where telling the truth was considered a matter of honor.
You see, he may well have been a child of God, but there was no way in hell the “good Christians” of Cornwall would ever consider him a brother. Or even a human for that matter; to them he was just a speed bump on the path of Manifest Destiny. Indians had to learn the hard way that even the missionaries spoke with the dragon’s forked tongue. It was a hard lesson but we learned it well. To this day some of us have a hard time separating the gospel of the Lord Christ from the brothers of Judas who claim to speak for him.
Kind of reminds me of a quote attributed to Chief Yonaguska on having the Gospel of Matthew read to him: “Well it seems like a good book, strange the whites are no better, after having had it so long.”