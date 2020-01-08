The Lower Towns, or as history tends to call them, the Chickamauga Cherokee, produced more than their share of famous Chiefs and leaders.
Although the Chickamauga were exiled from the main body of the Cherokee Nation in retaliation for their choice to follow Dragging Canoe, the meritocracy that Dragging Canoe built, and the leadership he provided, gave a number of young leaders the opportunity to walk across the pages of history. One of these was a young man called “The Glass.”
Known as Tagwadihi to the Cherokee, and as Thomas Glass to the whites, he is most often known to history as “The Glass.” His journey to prominence started, like many others, with the decision to go against the conventional wisdom, and the dictates of the Cherokee council, and follow Dragging Canoe to a new town on Chickamauga creek. The culture of the “Chickamauga Cherokees” as they came to be known gave just about any leader with something to offer a chance to shine.
Like most men who rode with Dragging Canoe, The Glass earned his feathers on the warpath. They believed the only way to protect their people and way of life was to fight. And fight they did. From the 1770s until the turn of the century, the “Cherokee Dragon” and his warriors struck fear in settler hearts all across the stolen lands of the Cherokee. The effectiveness of the Chickamauga on the war path depended in no small part on Dragging Canoe’s ability to recruit cunning and innovative warriors. Of which The Glass was a shining example.
There was probably more opportunity in the Lower Towns for an ambitious warrior than anywhere else at the time. It was where everything was happening. Agents and spies from the various European powers who wished to meddle in the politics of America during and after the revolution were passing through the Lower Towns on a regular basis. In addition, representatives from other Native tribes opposed to the rapacious onslaught of settlers were visiting seeking to build an alliance of eastern tribes in hopes of defending what land they still retained.
Times always change of course, and as the eighteenth century gave way to the nineteenth, an uneasy peace settled over the Cherokee country. Dragging Canoe had taken his long journey in 1792, and the world he left behind was changing, and the leaders he trained would change with it.
Thanks to Dragging Canoe’s penchant for recruiting all sorts of people, the Chickamauga evolved into well educated and diverse community. Shawnees, Creeks, a few northern Natives, as well as whites of various backgrounds and a few Spaniards to boot. This was what Dragging Canoe brought together. Over time this mix evolved into a very adaptable community, so when the winds shifted from open war to something like peace, the heirs of Dragging Canoe turned their intellect to business and politics instead.
The Glass was one of these. Turning his talent to politics, he became a prominent chief and businessman, investing in a ferry on Lookout Creek and developing a mill along with an old comrade and fellow Chickamauga Chief Dick Justice. With these and other investments he became one of the earliest investors in the area that would later become Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Cherokees have always been an adaptable people, the Chickamauga and their descendants down to the present day are more adaptable then most. So it was with The Glass, in business and in politics, eventually serving as an assistant to Principal Chief Black Fox and serving on a delegation to the U.S. government.
Intellect, cunning and determination, these are the qualities that offered The Glass an opportunity to achieve prominence among Dragging Canoe’s lieutenants, all of whom were men of superior intellect and courage. These lessons of adaptability and determination inspire us even today. The times may change, but the lessons are unchanging.
From The Glass, we learn that the glass is always at least half full. It is a lesson worth learning; stay positive my friends.