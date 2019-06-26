Symbolically, the blanket represents different things in different cultures. Depending on one’s perspective and background, the blanket and the symbolism around it can be used to analogize many different lessons and principles.
For our discussion today, the blanket symbolizes family and community and the importance of each generation in maintaining the fabric of that family and community, more specifically the role of elders in maintaining that fabric.
The late Dennis Banks, longtime leader of the American Indian Movement, used to tell a story of a man raising a son after the loss on his wife. Dennis told this story to illustrate the importance of elders in maintaining the generational cohesion of community and family. More importantly, it illustrates why that generational cohesion matters.
The cycle of life is absolute, time waits for no one and the young man of today is the old man of tomorrow. Each of these times in life comes with its own duties and responsibilities, the fulfillment of which are imperative to the health and well-being both of the individual family and the broader community of which the family is a part.
In the story as Dennis told it, a young man is raising a son after the death of his wife. Over the course of time, he teaches his son the ways of the people. He teaches him how to pray, how to make a living, how to live a balanced life.
In the fullness of time, the young boy grows to manhood. As it is with the cycle of life, the young man travels far from home in search of new adventures and new knowledge. At a certain point, he finds a young lady who favors his company.
As it is with the cycle of life, the young man and the young woman commit to walk through life together and, in the fullness of time, they have a child of their own. At a certain point in life’s path, they find their way back home to his father’s house. At this point the young man’s father, now a grandfather, begins to teach the young boy the ways and traditions of the people.
The elements of history, culture and family that teach us of our unique place in the creator’s order. These lessons are necessary both for mental and emotional balance, as well as serving and guideposts and compass points in our journey through life.
Unfortunately, we often forget the importance of these sacred things in our pursuit of the day-to-day necessities of life in the no deposit, no return environment of the dominant culture.
In the story as Dennis told it, the young couple also forgot these things. They began to think of grandpa as an inconvenience, something that needed to be disposed of. Forgetting the service and guidance of the elders, they decide to place the burden on their young son.
They tell the young son to take grandpa out in the woods, as far as he could walk and leave him there. The young boy is very upset by this. He begins to cry. He begins to tell his parents all of the things that grandpa is teaching him, all the things grandpa does that they don’t see.
The young boy’s entreaties have no effect. The parents tell him to do as he is told. They also give him a blanket and tell him to give it to grandpa. They then leave the house; they will be gone all day. When they return they expect grandpa to be gone.
When the parents return, the young boy is sitting on grandpa’s bed crying. The father sees the blanket on the bed and asks the young boy why he did not give the blanket to grandpa. The young boy stands up and says to the father, “I gave him half of the blanket. The other half I will give to you, one day.”
In the story, the parents understood the lesson of the young boy. They repented of the evil in their hearts and went out and brought grandpa back.
If we would all learn the young boy’s lesson, to value people and things in their proper order, the world we live in would be both more peaceful and more balanced. We should not ever split the blanket the blanket of family and community. It takes a whole blanket to keep us warm when the cold winds blow.