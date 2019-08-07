A brother of mine came by the house the other evening. We had not seen each other in a while, so there was some catching up to do because Facebook is just not the same thing as a personal visit.
We sat on the porch and shared a glass of that old southern standby, bourbon and branch water. We brought each other up to date on our careers, families and the weather, with a little philosophy thrown in for good measure.
Now, this brother is like me, a “category 4,” which is to say a non-enrolled mixed-blood Cherokee, so the subject of identity, and the politics thereof, is never far away.
It may come as a surprise to some people that Natives Americans are the only minority in this country required to affirmatively prove race when claiming their ancestry, also the only minority whose identity is still officially controlled by an arm of the federal bureaucracy. A remaining vestige of a time when it was the stated intent of the colonial culture to eliminate Native Americans from human history.
My brother is in an interesting situation in that his mother is actually enrolled in a federal tribe. I had known this for some time, and I always wondered why he was not. I asked him why he was not enrolled, and he stated he was 1/64th under the minimum blood quantum.
This is a funny thing. If you take a pint of blood and divide it by 64ths you come up with a quarter of an ounce, or something like that. The point is that blood quantum is how some federal tribes limit their enrollment. This is especially the case for tribes that have successful casinos and that issue a per capita payout.
So, you might say a guy could be 1/64th away from a per cap check. It leaves one to wonder, how do you divide a person?
We know of course that unscrupulous politicians are the masters of division, dividing nations, dividing towns, dividing neighborhoods, even dividing families for no other reason than their own selfish interests, or sometimes for reasons of spite or hate, but how do you divide a person?
It is important to remember, the blood quantum system was originally designed and imposed by a federal government made up of men who truly believed that Indians were racially inferior to whites. It was designed as part of a program of scientific genocide. A program designed to eliminate the “Indian problem” after scalp bounties became politically incorrect. But as is often the case in a sort of massive version of Stockholm Syndrome, colonized communities often take on the worst aspects of their colonizer.
Human beings, unlike automobiles or buildings or dollars, are not divisible by their constituent parts. You cannot divide a human being without killing said human being. This in and of itself makes the blood quantum system illogical. Not to mention the fact that if taken to its worst, the blood quantum system can lead to the sort of inbreeding that would make the villains of “Deliverance” proud. (We already see this in certain places.)
Our ancient traditions, our creation story, our individual family legends and stories, these are what make us who we are just as much as the blood in our veins. The defense of our birthright and the preservation of the traditions and stories passed down to us by our relatives and ancestors are of utmost importance. Far more than blood quantum or enrollment status. For mixed bloods in particular it is important to remember this as we weather and resist the attacks of certain government Indians seeking to defend an artificial and colonized identity.
The federal tribes have every right to set their membership criteria, just as does every other club. From Shinnecock Hills to Mar-A-Lago, clubs set their own membership criteria. That is their right.
The problem arises when the federal tribes attempt to set themselves up as the ultimate arbiters of who is Cherokee and who is not. That is a step too far. The federal tribes can only determine their own membership and the benefits thereof, they cannot ultimately determine who is Cherokee and who is not, that is beyond their authority and expertise.
We are all the children of Selu, and in the words of an old chief, “A mother knows who her children are.”
As human beings we must be whole and undivided. Our life depends on it.