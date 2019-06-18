My father was a multi-faceted man with a unique approach to life. A storyteller with a flair for the dramatic, he used stories to teach life lessons so the lesson would be remembered for a lifetime.
Storytelling is an integral part of Cherokee culture and an essential tool for passing on lessons and traditions to the next generation. A lesson taught through story will be remembered far longer than a lesson taught out of a book.
One story my father told was a story about a young owl predicting the weather. It is an old story of course. My father did not invent it himself; probably some version of this story has been told around Cherokee households from since who knows when. Anyway, the story goes something like this.
A Cherokee man was walking down the street when a white man walked by and said, “You know we have not had rain in a long while. You guys are supposed to know these things. When is it going to rain?”
The Cherokee without hesitation said, “It is going to rain next week.”
The white man was surprised and somewhat taken aback, and he said, “Really? How can you be so sure?”
The Cherokee said, “An owl told me so just this morning.”
The white man walked off shaking his head, muttering to himself. Later on in the day he heard a weather report on the radio saying it was going to rain next week. He thought it odd and shook his head again, still muttering to himself.
The lesson my father taught with this story, aside from the humor of it, was that people from different cultural backgrounds and sensibilities will have different perspectives and beliefs about various things.
We know that the weather people as a general rule cannot predict the weather with very much accuracy most of the time. Sometimes when they say it is going to rain, it does, and sometimes it doesn’t. That is controlled by a power beyond us. We will get back to the story shortly.
Scripture tells us in part that pure religion is being a “father to the fatherless and widows.” If you are a father, give thanks and tell stories to your children. They will need those stories later in life. These old stories serve as compass points and guideposts to your children as they journey through life.
Remember also that a child does not have to be biologically yours to need you as a father figure. Remember what the scripture tells us.
If your father is still walking this earth, go visit. Listen. He might have some stories for you that will help you on your journey. And maybe you have some stories for him — it can be a two-way sharing time. Trust me, you will cherish this time in the future. It is one of the threads from which the blanket of family and community are woven.
Among men there are few job descriptions that are more important than that of “father.” There are good ones and bad ones, but the one who is there is always better than the one who is not. So be a father to the children in your life, to the ones that are yours by blood and to the ones that are yours by choice. It is at this time of the year, and hopefully always, that we honor the men who have chosen to embrace the job called “father.”
And now back to our story.
A week or so went by, and still it did not rain. The weather man did not know why, because all of his models said it would. But still it did not.
The white man saw the Cherokee in town. “You told me the owl said it would rain,” he said with an accusatory tone, “but it is still dry. What do you have to say for yourself?”
“Well,” said the Cherokee, “When the owl says it is going to rain, it usually does. But this was a young owl, he didn’t know what he was talking about.”
I think maybe the young owl didn’t listen to his father’s stories.