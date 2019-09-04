There has been a good deal of noise made lately about the behavior of some men when in the company of women. From dog catchers to movie moguls to Supreme Court Justices and the occasional Wall Street banker hanging around, all accused of ungentlemanly behavior, one can understand why some folks are concerned.
In fact, some men, from politicians to police officers, are using the situation as an excuse to stop working with women all together, falling back on what has been called the “Billy Graham rule.” I personally suspect that the retreat to that position has more to do with a long held ideological prejudice than with a genuine personal concern, but one can understand why some are cautious about protecting their reputations.
It is impossible to know for sure how many of these accusations are based on genuinely bad actions, and how many are motivated by a desire for political or personal retribution, but one may assume there is a bit of both. One thing is certain, rich powerful men and common bad men both often times have an uncomfortable relationship with the honor of the ladies they meet. It has long been so.
In fact, in the days before the Trail of Tears, bands of white trash vigilantes (the so-called “pony clubs”) encouraged by Georgia politicians rode rampant through the Cherokee Nation preying on any Cherokee women they found unprotected. It was so bad as to prompt a front-page column in the Cherokee Phoenix warning Cherokee women not to travel alone.
We like to think that there was a time when this sort of thing never happened. Unfortunately, that is not the case. But there was a time, among some at least, when young men were taught to be gentlemen.
At one time in history they called it the “Code of Chivalry,” and later on that evolved into what was called “Southern Chivalry.”
When I was a young boy, family elders taught about what was expected of a gentleman, and also that if one was not a gentleman it was a disgrace to the whole family. There was no excuse, one was either a gentleman or one was branded as “trash.” The understanding in those days was that money could not buy class, and even the poorest of “good families” looked down their noses at “rich trash.”
I have heard more than one family elder say, “they may have money, but they’re still trash.” That meant a certain social isolation, as “good people” were very strongly encouraged not to associate with “trash.”
It seems of late that “trashiness” has become the style. We have big shots and politicians encouraging us toward an ever-trashier existence; it is little wonder that some men have forgotten their manners.
Most real men live by some sort of code, there are certain things they will not do. But not all males are real men; some require the society in which they live to regulate their behavior. For these, it falls to us, the gentlemen of society, to provide the social opprobrium, the social rebuke that is required to bring these strays back to the fold of gentlemanly manners.
Take a good long look in the mirror. Are you a gentleman? Are you the sort of man a lady could trust with her honor? Or that of her daughter?
If so, I applaud you and encourage you to be a leader of the men in your circle. Do not wink and nudge when an acquaintance makes a dishonorable comment towards a female if you would not want that comment made about your wife, your mother or your daughter. This is the duty of a gentleman.