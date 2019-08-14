It is indeed a strange time we are living in. There are so many identities going around that it is very hard to keep up.
There are boys who think they are girls, girls who think they are boys, and boys and girls who think they are something else entirely. We have to have special restrooms and special words since “him” and “her” no longer suffice. The position of the government in all of this is for the most part non-interventionist, as it should be, but that all changes if one’s identity is American Indian.
Indeed, there is an entire arm of the federal government tasked with managing the affairs of American Indians called appropriately enough, the Bureau of Indian Affairs. There is no Bureau of African American Affairs, nor is there a Bureau of Irish American Affairs.
The government claims this is due to the fact that there is a special “Trust Relationship” between the federal government and American Indians. The “trust” part is a misnomer but it is true that the federal government has attempted to regulate every aspect of Indian life for the better part of three centuries.
From how we pray to which hand we wipe with, some bureaucrat has at one time or another had something to say about it. In fact, there was a time, less than 50 years ago, when just participating in a traditional tribal ceremony was good for a stretch in federal prison. In those days the governments of both the United States and Canada would seize Indian children for placement in boarding schools in order to destroy their tribal identity. A program designed, in the words of one of its architects, to “Kill the Indian, save the man.”
How’s that for identity politics.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs came up with a thing called a Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood, a program to slice, dice and divide Indian people by blood quantum. They came up will rolls for people to sign to get their certificate.
The more “white blood” one had, the more privileges one would have. There were renegades of course, militant types who refused to sign the rolls and refused to carry the certificate. These were the ones the government could not keep track of. They held on to their tribal identity but spurned the paperwork. These people survived in different places and in different communities, probably much like undocumented immigrants today.
The government did not go too far to track them down because at that time the expectation was that the American Indian was on the road to extinction, the “Vanishing Race,” so the rolls, the certificates and all the rest were expected to be temporary.
The system of paper genocide would have worked just fine except that the American Indian did not vanish. Instead, Indian communities experienced a revival of both culture and spirituality as well as political influence that was completely unforeseen except by the elders and prophets of a number of tribes.
The renaissance of Indian culture and influence was in no small part due to the tireless agitation and activism of the non-papered renegades and their descendants who refused to allow their ancient culture and birthright to be reduced to a piece of colonial paper. This view of the world is obviously in conflict with a colonial mindset that seeks to own everything (and everyone) that it comes in contact with.
“Existence is resistance” goes the old adage, but what is the definition of existence? That is where it gets complicated.
The endless attempts to eliminate the American Indian have failed. That much is obvious. So what option is left? If the system cannot eliminate physical existence, it can at least eliminate legal existence to as great an extent as possible. This quite possibly is the reason why Indian identity is such a touchy issue.
You can say you are Polish-American and that is OK. You can claim you are African-American and nobody will ask for your birth certificate. You can claim you don’t identify with the gender you were born with and that is OK too.
But if you say you are American Indian there is a whole system in place that will demand affirmative proof, the only minority in this country subject to this particular type of discrimination.
Why is this?
In my opinion it has to do with fear. Fear of something the system does not and cannot own. A primal fear, like the fear of wolves.
Be strong my relatives, because existence is resistance. Hold your birthright with pride, as it is the one thing they cannot take from you.