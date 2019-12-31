It’s a valid question and depending on whom one asks, one may receive several different answers. There are about 10 or 20 definitions of “Indian” in federal law, and some are both confusing and contradictory; it seems the federal government is itself unsure of what the definition of “Indian” is or what exactly constitutes an “Indian Tribe.”
This conundrum has led to situations both amusing and tragic at various times.
Among individual Indians, the definition of what an Indian is often has more to do with one’s political loyalties and financial interests than with any biological or historical fact. Some tribes with successful gambling interests have been known to disenroll large percentages of their population in order to boost the personal finances of the more politically connected members. This sort of short-sighted tribal suicide begs the question, are those disenrolled through fraudulent means still Indians?
The answer, at least under federal law, is no. These people simply cease to exist, at least on paper, at the stroke of a crooked politician’s pen. This is one of the issues native people face in the world of identity politics.
Federal Indian law, and the bureaucracy that supports it, is and has always been oriented more toward the termination of native people as identifiable communities than toward their preservation. In an amusing turn of unreality that could only exist in the mind of a lawyer, an organization may qualify as an Indian Tribe under one federal law and yet be excluded from the same status under another; or at least that is what the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma argued when they sued the United Keetoowah Band in a federal case styled “Cherokee Nation v Zinke.”
You see, sometimes even Cherokees can’t decide what a Cherokee is, especially when there is money at stake. Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma is, and always has been, the chief sinner in this particular farce. They have sued everybody at one time or another, and it seems they have a serious complex regarding any Cherokee organization they do not completely control.
Issues of identity among Cherokees dates from at least the 1770s when Dragging Canoe, the Great War Chief, led a group of Cherokees to the area around Chickamauga Creek rather than agree to the surrender of their ancestral land. The Cherokee Council responded by stripping Dragging Canoe and his followers of their citizenship, declaring them outlaws and “no longer Cherokee.” Dragging Canoe is said to have responded “We are the Real People,” an insult one would have to be Cherokee to fully understand. They were still Cherokee of course, as the Cherokee Council finally attested some years later.
In 1809 the Cherokee Council was faced with another major identity question when James Vann was brought to his grave by a coward’s bullet. Vann fathered a number of children by a variety of women, some Cherokee and some white. The question facing the council was whether his children by his white consorts were Cherokee and eligible to inherit any of his vast estate, as the tradition up to that time was that one must have a Cherokee mother in order to inherit property within the Cherokee Nation. The matrilineal nature of Cherokee society up to that time dictated that ancestry and inheritance be traced through the mother’s line only, this is one of the reasons that so many mixed-blood Cherokees today trace their ancestry to a Cherokee woman who married a white man.
In a final attempt to solve the problems of identity, inheritance and related issues the government of the Cherokee Nation in the 1820s attempted to put it to bed permanently with a clause in the Cherokee constitution stating in part “The descendants of Cherokee men ... as well as the posterity of Cherokee women ...,” it is pretty clear to anyone who can read Cherokee, or English, what the elders and leaders of the Cherokee Nation intended.
We will always have arguments over Cherokee identity, it is to some extent a part of the culture; remember Dragging Canoe’s dig, “We are the Real People.” Federal Tribes (there are three), State Tribes (there are several) and Cherokee descendants not enrolled with any tribal organization, all of whom defend their prerogatives with greater or lesser aggression, but at the end of the day it comes down to what the Nation’s elders had to say, and they said it plainly enough, “Any Descendant…”.