“Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown.” So wrote William Shakespeare in his play “Henry IV.”
It is true, no doubt, more especially when one considers that the petty princes of Europe in Shakespeare’s time spent as much time killing their fathers and brothers as they did fighting their nation’s enemies. Some have argued that one of the reasons for this homicidal narcissism may have been too much inbreeding. Indeed, by Shakespeare’s time the royal houses of Europe were so inbred they would have made an Alabama trailer park look positively cosmopolitan.
Whatever the case, rulership should never be equated with leadership. Those are two different things. While the ruler wears a crown, the leader may be found on a distant battlefield, or in the free press, or on a street corner raising money for sick children. While the ruler sports a crown, the leader wears a mantle.
A ruler may occupy a throne by accident of birth, or by bribery, or by inflaming the baser instincts of the masses, as we see in the biblical story of Barabbas, and sometimes in our own time. A leader, on the other hand, is answering a calling, a basic need to accomplish something good and worthwhile, something greater than oneself. The leader often shames the ruler by the sheer contrast of his or her presence; it is at such times that we see the ruler throwing spitballs of envy, from the safety of the palace of course, at the leader whose boots the ruler is not fit to shine.
We have many examples of great leaders in the history of men. Jesus, the Lord Christ, gives us an example of leadership when he commands us to “wash one another’s feet,” a great and inspiring call to servant leadership.
Nancy Ward, a Beloved Woman among the Cherokee, who navigated her people through a very difficult time, often found herself in the no man’s land of reason and patience while the people’s passions raged like a violent wind.
The labor of the leader is often lonely. We see this also in the fate of Joan of Arc, who after delivering France from an occupying army was eventually denounced and burned at the stake by a corrupt church. We also see this in Elijah’s lament, “I alone am left” (1 Kings 19:10). We see from this that the leader is not motivated by the desire for glory, or for power, but rather by a passion for one’s fellow beings.
There is an old saying, “a nation prospers when old men plant trees under whose shade they will never sit.” This is the mantle of leadership. While it is possible for a leader and a ruler to be one and the same, this happens rarely; more often it is the leader who protects the community by restraining the vanity and lust of the ruler. The people’s liberty depends upon leaders restraining rulers, as power is nature’s most corrupting element.
Leaders are not motivated by selfish ambition but rather by a desire to build. Hence, leaders will always mentor and motivate future leaders and encourage and inspire others to be better, and reach higher, than they otherwise might.
The great Chief Wilma Mankiller comes to mind as one always willing to mentor and encourage. This is the nature of true leadership. It is unselfish at its core.
There are leaders in our everyday life and community. Men and women who do what needs to be done without drama or complaint. The quiet leaders who make things happen and get things done. These are the blessed ones who make the life of a community worth something. A fortunate man might know one or two of these jewels. I must say I am a very wealthy man, as I count among my close friends and family several of these quiet leaders. Mostly women, but a few men as well who can, and will, do what needs doing and inspire others to do the same.
Look around at the leaders in your life and community. Let them know they have your support. Stand by your leaders and encourage them in their work; they are doing the work that the rest of us do not want to do, metaphorically speaking, the leaders hang on the cross, while Barabbas reaps the glory.
“Lonely stand the shoulder that wears the mantle.”