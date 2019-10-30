“Existence is resistance,” that is what they say. It could be true, given the number of forced sterilization programs perpetrated on Native women by over-educated but under-endowed white social engineers.
If it be so, if existence is indeed resistance, then American Indians have been resisting for a very long time. There certainly have been times during the five-plus centuries of colonialism we have endured when just surviving felt like a revolutionary accomplishment.
November is designated as Native American Heritage Month, in honor of which there are any number of events taking place at various places and times. These events will run the gamut from the historical to the hysterical, from seminars on specific subjects to pow-wows and parties, or 49s as they’re called in common Native parlance.
At New Echota, the Cherokee Capitol, here in Calhoun, we celebrate Heritage Day on Saturday, Nov. 2 this year. Heritage Day is always a special time at New Echota, it is time when the volunteers and the park staff come together to celebrate and fellowship, and to educate the public on the history of the site and, more specifically, a particular period in the development of Cherokee government and politics. The volunteers and staff do this all year of course, but Heritage Day is always special.
One of the things that makes Heritage Day so special, is the people who come out to support. We have demonstrators and educators on everything from traditional medicine to ancient stories. The people who come out to support and educate help to make Heritage Day a three-dimensional and interactive experience. Members of the public are able to ask questions and improve their knowledge of both the history and culture of our people.
One of my favorites is the storyteller and the storyteller’s art. In ancient times, the storyteller was one of the most important people in a Native town. This was the person whose job it was to constantly weave the blanket of community. They also kept us reminded of how things were in “The Long-Ago Time”, they taught us to learn from history so that we could both learn the lessons, and benefit from the wisdom, of our ancestors.
Perhaps if the colonials had more storytellers they wouldn’t have to keep repeating the same mistakes their grandfathers made.
Another of my favorites is the traditional medicine person, probably because the healer who has been helping to support the cultural events at New Echota for the last few years is someone who practices what she preaches, and I can personally attest that her medicine is very strong. The practice of traditional medicine is far more than just knowing what herb is good for what, or what is edible and what is not, it is a gift from the Ancestors and requires a lifetime commitment. There are not that many these days who fit that description and we are very fortunate to have one supporting our program.
We will also have an award-winning flute player coming out this year. She will be playing in the Court House because the acoustics in that building are out of this world. If you have never heard the sound of Native music in that building, you have missed out on a truly moving, almost spiritual, experience.
We will also have artisans and craftspeople demonstrating everything from traditional cooking to clothes making and stone knapping, from the art of the blowgun to the art of the trader.
The printing office is always a popular experience. We are fortunate to have a volunteer who is a master printer and who will lecture on the history of the Cherokee Phoenix, the first bilingual Native newspaper in history. Visitors will also be able to see the actual printing of the paper as it was done when New Echota was a functioning Capitol City. The Phoenix was printed in both Cherokee and in English and is recognized by scholars as one of the most seminal Native accomplishments in the post-contact era.
I want to extend my personal invitation to everyone to come out and visit with us this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and experience history, heritage and community. It will be a great time to visit and to learn. A time to fellowship with old relatives and to make new ones.