“We are your mothers, and we will speak to you now,” so the Beloved Woman of Chota, the great Nanyehi (Nancy Ward) is said to have opened her speech to a delegation of white men who had come to “negotiate” with the Cherokee.
The white men who traveled among the Cherokee were often astonished at the level of freedom and equality enjoyed by Cherokee women. In this, part three of our series on history and heritage in honor of Native American History Month, we will spend some time discussing what has come to be known as “Indigenous Feminism.” The label is somewhat inaccurate, more of a nod to the social studies types who feel the need to label everything as an “ism” of some sort. To us it is better known as “Tradition.”
In this modern age of equal rights and the Me-Too movement we are once again reminded of how far behind the colonial culture still is in one of the most meaningful milestones of civilization. Native American cultures have tried, for over 500 years, to teach colonials to love and respect their mothers and sisters, but the continued necessity of the Me-Too movement shows us that we still have a very long way to go.
To the traditional Native mind it is incomprehensible that one would not honor and respect women and the contributions they bring to society (it is worth noting here that Cherokee women enjoyed full civil rights several hundred years before such rights were extended to their sisters in Europe, or in the United States for that matter).
In what is probably her most famous speech, Nanyehi goes on to say, “... we have many sons, some of them warriors and Beloved Men. We call you also our sons: we have the right to call you so, for you are also the sons of mothers, and all descended from the same woman at first. We say you are our sons because by women you were brought into this world, nursed, suckled, and raised up to be men before you reached your present greatness ...”.
No shrinking violet was she. She earned her place on the battlefield. She achieved respect and honor for reckless courage in the face of enemy fire while still a teenager. As she aged and grew in wisdom, she was able to navigate her people through an even more dangerous battlefield, a nefarious nether world mined with the with the weapons of lies, half-truths, empty promises and greed.
The inspiration of Nanyehi, and of others like her, Anacaona of the Taino, Lozen of the Apache, the Clan Mothers of the Haudenosaunee, who hold and keep the Great Law of Peace in what is still the longest continually functioning democratic government on the planet, these great women teach us of the gift of women. Not only to serve in government and in war, but more importantly to secure and preserve peace, and the civilization that depends on peace and civility for its very survival. As goes the old proverb “... only when a mosquito lands on his testicles, does a man learn that a hatchet is not the cure for all problems ...”.
As we celebrate the contribution of Native cultures to this land, it is incumbent upon us to remember that that contribution is much richer, and more varied, then one would assume from watching a few extras screaming like banshees in some B-grade western movie. If one reads the writings of men such as Franklin or Adair, one finds the influence of Native societies to be both deep and substantive. And a great deal of that influence is and was due to the influence and contribution of Native women.
As we celebrate Native American History Month, we celebrate the civilizing influence and inspiration of Native women, always remembering the admonition of the great Beloved Woman Nanyehi, “... we are your mothers ... and all descended from the same woman at first ...”.