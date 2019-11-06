This is the second installment of our history and heritage series in honor of Native American History month. November is Native history month of course, but it is also a month set aside to remember veterans and their sacrifices in the nation’s service. Interestingly enough, there is quite an intersection between the two.
From a population percentage perspective, Native Americans have sacrificed more blood in the service of the United States then any other ethnic group. Widely known for reckless courage on the battlefield, officers would often put the Native American in their unit (if they had one), in a point, or leading, position for the sense of invincibility they conveyed to their comrades.
Many people may not be aware, but Ira Hayes, the man who achieved notoriety in the Johnny Cash ballad of the same name, was one of the men who raised the famous flag on Iwo Jima and is also one of the men memorialized in the Marine Corps War Memorial outside of Arlington National Cemetery. Ira Hayes is but one in a long line of Native American heroes who have served the United States in every conflict since the War of 1812.
From scouts to code talkers, Native Americans have found novel and creative ways to bring unique talents and cultural experiences to bear on the battlefield with the twin purposes of accomplishing their assigned mission and bringing their comrades home alive.
From Horseshoe Bend where the warriors of the Cherokee regiment saved the life of Andrew Jackson (a decision they would later have cause to regret), to the War on Terror, Native American warriors have been some of the most effective, and some of the most decorated, ever to wear the uniform.
Some legendary names come to mind: Major Ridge, General Stand Watie, Pascal Poolaw and Billy Walkabout, just to name a few. There are few communities who can claim such a history of distinguished service as Native Americans, serving faithfully in the uniform of a country that did not even permit them to be citizens until 1924.
As we celebrate cultural and historical events this November, both from the Native American standpoint and from the Veterans month standpoint, and the intersection thereof, we give thanks both for our ancestors and the history and heritage they have delivered to us, and also for the service and courage that continue to inspire us.
The experience of tribal communities varies of course, but many traditions share commonalities. From traditions of hospitality to the sharing of knowledge and ceremony, Native communities have contributed to the American way of life in ways both big and small. From the teaching of the earliest colonists about planting corn, to the influence of the laws and traditions of the Iroquois Confederacy on the U.S. constitution, the contributions of the Native people of this land are immeasurably varied.
As you celebrate the events this November, do more then just enjoy the scenery. Learn the history, spend some time learning the history of a particular Native community, or the history of a particular unit. Consider the efforts and sacrifice that it has taken to bring us to this point in history.
Many streams make a mighty river, and a mighty river can move mountains. This is the history and heritage that our ancestors have bequeathed to us; let’s both celebrate, and learn from, that history. It is the one thing we all share.