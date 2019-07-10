It is very easy to assume that the current state of personal and community interaction is worse than it has ever been. What with the prevalence of social media platforms and the general decline in good manners, one could be excused for thinking that the world has gone to hell only recently.
While it is true that the advent of the 24-hour news cycle has made the sport of political character assassination more efficient, and it is also true that the proliferation of social media platforms has emboldened a whole generation of keyboard warriors and self-appointed experts, the underlying instinct is nothing new.
I was reminded of this recently while perusing some old issues of the Cherokee Phoenix. I found in the issue from March 13, 1828, a column titled “Scandal.” It was a column about the habit of certain people to gossip and speculate about their neighbors and friends.
In the column I’m referring to a certain corporal states that “... There are certain people who cannot even breathe without slandering a neighbor,” to which “Aunt Prudy” replies “... No one is slandered who does not deserve it.”
We see in this newspaper column from almost 200 years ago how little has changed in the human experience. We see in the corporal the same critique many of us often make when referencing the current nature of debate and discourse. In Aunt Prudy we see the people represented who tend to believe that the things said about others are probably deserved.
Aunt Prudy, however, quickly changes her mind when the corporal tells her he has heard “... Slight things said of you.” Aunt Prudy is mortified and deeply offended when she finds out that people are slandering her. Surely she deserved no such affront to her dignity and reputation — she was pious, chaste and quiet. Who could possibly say “slight things” of her?
We find both then and now, people who do are going to be slandered by those who don’t. This is the nature of the human experience. If we do not do what we know is right to do for fear of slander or criticism, we betray the strength and knowledge handed down to us by our ancestors, we betray the scared fire given to each of us by our creator. Perhaps even worse, we betray the legacy that it is our duty to pass down to the Seventh Generation.
It has been said that all that is required of evil to thrive is for good men to do nothing. Most of us I think generally agree with that old cliche. But if we agree then we must ask ourselves why do good men so often do nothing? Is it because they fear to have “slight things” said of them?
My father once said that no man in history has ever done anything worthwhile without being the target of lies, scandal and malicious gossip at the very least. Indeed, sometimes these leaders were the targets of much worse — the crucifixion of Christ, the stoning of Saint Stephen and the burning of Joan of Arc come to mind. The question we must ask ourselves is are we willing to be good men and good women, are we willing to do what we know we should regardless of the “slight things” that may be said of us?
This I think is the question each of us must answer.
The writer of the Cherokee Phoenix column leaves us with these words of encouragement.
“...Let my Aunt be consoled, a person who can live in this world without suffering slander, must be too stupid or too insignificant to claim attention.”
I would hate to be that insignificant.