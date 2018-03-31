Fuellgraf recognized with Extra Mile Award

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Victoria Fuellgraf was recently awarded Gordon Hospital’s prestigious Extra Mile Award.
This special award was created by members of the hospital’s Employee Engagement Committee to recognize employees who go above and beyond the call of duty on a regular basis. It is awarded monthly to deserving employees selected by the hospital’s directors.
Fuellgraf, a speech therapist for Gordon Hospital and PT Solutions, was nominated by Director of Rehabilitation Services Matt Graziano with the following words: “Victoria has done a phenomenal job building and growing the speech therapy services for the surrounding North Georgia communities for the last two and a half years. She currently provides speech therapy services for Gordon Hospital inpatient services as well as outpatient services for the Adairsville, Calhoun, and Chatsworth communities. She also partners with the Harris Radiation Center to provide swallowing treatments for head and neck cancer patients. She continuously receives great feedback from physicians, hospital staff, and patients. Victoria is highly engaged in our team, and she represents our mission well.”
About Gordon Hospital
