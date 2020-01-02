Beauty pageant contestants interested in vying for a Georgia state title are invited to attend the Frozen Winterland Pageant, a preliminary qualifying contest for statewide pageants, on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Brewhouse Music and Grill in Rome. The event had originally been scheduled in Calhoun but was moved due to a change in venue.
The pageant is open to young women and men from across the state: boys aged 2 to 5 years and girls from infancy to 12 years of age. All participants will receive an award, with winners receiving crowns and sashes and "Frozen" toys given to runners up.
Candidates will be rated based on natural beauty, beauty attire and a "fun fashion" outfit of choice, which should be either "Frozen" themed or general winter wear. Well-blended hair pieces are allowed for the competition, but flippers and fake eyelashes have been banned from use.
For girls, beauty attire can include short or long pageant-style dresses. Boys should wear a suit or tux for the beauty portion of the competition.
"We want you to wear what you feel confident in and it can be glitz, natural or semi glitz. We are looking for confidence and personality," said pageant organizer Mary Edwards.
Age divisions have been split as follows: Infant to 11 months, 12 months to 2 years, 3 to 4 years, 5 to 6 years, 7 to 9 years, 10 to 12 years, and boys from 2 to 5 years. Age groups may be closed or combined based on attendance.
Entry costs are $70 for the beauty and fun fashion portions and $155 for Overall Supreme consideration.
It is possible to cover the cost of entry by selling "Good Luck" wishes through the pageant for $10 each. Seven wishes secures free entry and 15 wishes secures free entry for Overall Supreme. Adult admission to the pageant is $8.
"Contestants can get family and friends to buy 'good luck wishes' for $10 each and it goes toward their entry. We will make announcements with the good luck wishes throughout the event," said Edwards. "Or a business can sponsor them with the wishes."
For more information or to request an application, contact organizer Rosemary Hines at hines.rosemary@gmail.com or organizer Mary Edwards at 706-766-3769. The entry deadline is Friday, Jan. 10.