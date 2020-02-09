The Harris Arts Center and Roland Hayes Museum Committee are set to host their joint From Spain to Spirituals Roland Hayes Tribute Concert on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. The intimate afternoon of music will feature performances by John Wesley Wright and Danielle Cumming, who will play selections from the Spanish Golden Age to arrangements of African American folk melodies in honor of Roland Hayes and his musical legacy.
"We are very excited to bring John Wesley Wright, a native of Rome, Georgia, back to the area to honor Roland Hayes," said Georgetta Frazier, a member of the Roland Hayes Committee. "This concert is being billed as 'Spain to Spirituals' because for the first time, some of Roland Hayes' spirituals have been translated to the Spanish Guitar. This makes our tribute concert even more special."
Tenor and Northwest Georgia native John Wesley Wright is known for his soulful interpretations of music from baroque to Broadway. With degrees from Maryville College and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, Wright has performed as a soloist and in professional ensembles throughout the United States, Europe and Japan.
As a member of the internationally acclaimed American Spiritual Ensemble, Wright has garnered top prizes from the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Metropolitan Opera National Council. He is also a past winner of the American Traditions Competition 2000. Wright is a native of Rome and coordinates the voice and opera programs at Salisbury University in Maryland.
Classical guitarist Danielle Cumming has given recitals in North America and Europe, served on international guitar competition juries, and is in high demand for her skills as a master class facilitator. She holds a Doctor of Music in Performance from McGill University and a Master of Music in Performance from the University of Toronto, where she studied with renowned guitarist Norbert Kraft.
After a year of study in Spain, Cumming released her solo CD, postcards and a recording of 20th century repertoire with world music influences. She is sponsored by the D'Addario guitar string company. Cumming is head of Guitar Studies at Salisbury University and is Artistic Director of Marlow Guitar International, which presents concerts, master classes and education outreach in the Washington, D.C. area.
Tickets for the show are on sale now in person or online at www.harrisartscenter.com for $15 General Admission, $12 for seniors and students and $10 for HAC members. The Harris Arts Center is located at 212 South Wall Street in Calhoun.