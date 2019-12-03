On Tuesday, the Atlantic Coastal Conference announced its all-conference team. Former Calhoun offensive lineman Jack DeFoor was selected as an All ACC Team Honorable Mention. The redshirt junior suited up for Georgia Tech this past season, as the Yellow Jackets begin to transition from a triple-option attack to a more NFL-style offense under head coach Geoff Collins.
Despite the Jackets going 3-9 this past season, DeFoor and his fellow trenchmen allowed just one sack during the squad’s final three games of 2019. Both Virginia-based ACC schools (Virginia and Virginia Tech) could not bring down GT quarterbacks, and No. 4 Georgia managed just one sack on James Graham.
Tech sophomore running back Jordan Mason had three 100-plus yard rushing games in 2019 while quarterback James Graham had one.
Former Calhoun linebacker Jireh Wilson earned All Southern Conference (SoCon) First-Team Defensive Honors during his senior season at Wofford College in South Carolina. In 2019, Wilson record 56 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and one interception.
Career-wise for the Terriers, Wilson notched 140 total tackles, 75 of those solo.
Former Calhoun quarterback Gavin Gray, now playing at Berry College, was named the Southern Athletic Association (SAA) Football Newcomer of the Year.
Graduating from Calhoun High School earlier this year, Gray made an immediate impact with the Vikings. The freshman threw for 1,349 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. Completing 56.1% of his pass attempts, he recorded more than 180 passing yards four times during the season.
Gray helped guide the Vikings to a 9-2 record and an NCAA D-III playoff appearance. The squad fell to Huntingdon 27-24 in the first round of the playoffs.
Former Calhoun offensive lineman Drew McEntyre earned Media All SoCon First-Team Offensive Honors from his work at The Citadel this past season. During his senior year, he was also distinguished as part of the Second Team All-Conference Honors in the Coaches Selection.
McEntyre’s Bulldogs finished 2019 at 6-6, but the team earned their first win in Atlanta, knocking off Georgia Tech 27-24 in overtime. McEntyre played in every game during the 2019 campaign.