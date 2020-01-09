Friendship Baptist Church will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Musical Tribute Service on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 4:30 p.m. After the service ends, the Coretta Scott King reception will kick off in the McConnell Road Community Center.
Walter Harris, chair of the Planning Commission for the event, said the theme this year will be "Together We Are Greater," something he hopes the community will take to heart as they come together to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and going forward.
"It is a new year, a new decade and a new beginning. Let's start it with love and continue to grow with each other. If we have any faults or problems with anyone, let's put those differences aside and show love to one another. That's what this decade should be about," Harris said. "The world would be a better place if we showed more love and gratitude."
The keynote speaker for the event will be pastor and author Christopher Bowen, the founder of Living Faith International Ministries and of Living Faith Tabernacle in Forest Park. Other speakers are set to include Judge Richard Parker, soloist Virgil Harrison and city and county officials from the local area. All local pastors who attend the celebration will be recognized.
Harris said Bowen previously acted as a speaker at the event and was brought back due to popular demand.
A tribute to Lula Bowden, whose hard work resulted in the creation of Martin Luther King Drive in Calhoun, will be conducted during the event. Harris said her children and grandchildren will be present to show support. Upwards of 300 community members are expected to attend.
The memorial is free and open to the public, but donations are being accepted in the form of monetary contributions and covered food items, which can be brought to the McConnell Road Community Center on the day of the celebration. All funds raised will go toward "planned activities, purchasing advertising materials and helping needy families in the community," Harris said.
The money will also go toward providing a local student graduating from Calhoun High School an iPad to take with them to college. The student will be chosen by officials at the school, but one of the selection criteria is that they maintain a high grade point average.
"This year, we are focusing on Calhoun High School, but next year we will be switching to another school in the area. We hope to be able to do that or, ideally, to give an iPad to one student graduating from city schools and one student graduating from the county schools," Harris said.
Monetary donations can be made out to the MLK Planning Commission and mailed to 120 Yarbrough St. in Calhoun. Those will also be accepted at the door. Any businesses or churches looking to participate in the event or who would like to offer door prizes for attendees can contact Harris at 706-236-4584.
The event will be held at 452 W. Line Street in Calhoun. The following day, Monday, Jan. 20, community members are encouraged to place flowers on the MLK Memorial on Court Street any time during the day in honor of family members, lost loved ones and community togetherness.