The Friends of the Library book sale has been a local tradition for 20 years that helps to financially support the library. And Friends member Judith Langston thinks this book sale will be better than it has been in previous years.
“We have a ton of books to sell this year,” said Langston, the secretary on the board of directors for the Friends who has participated in the book sale for 14 years. “We have an overload of children’s books, resources for classroom teachers, and we will be giving away some things for free as well.”
Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization that raises funds and advocates for local libraries across the country. Members strongly believe a library is a resource necessary to a healthy community’s education, culture and recreation. New members are always welcome to apply, and dues and donations to the organization are tax-deductible.
The Friends book sale is only one of the ways that the program assists the Calhoun library.
The sale is known to consist of thousands of donated or used books for sale at reduced prices. It is an event that funds summer children’s programs, author events and library staff.
Nyala Edwards, the library manager, commented on the significance of prior book sales.
“All proceeds go towards buying new books for all ages and promoting literacy,” Edwards said. “Literacy doesn’t end when school is out. The book sale helps support our summer student programs.”
The Calhoun-Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave., will be hosting its biannual book sale from Thursday until Saturday. On Thursday and Friday, the sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information on the Friends’ book sale, call the library at 706-624-1456.