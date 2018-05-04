Friends of Resaca Battlefield hosts Chicago tour group; receives Preservation Award

On April 26, the Friends of Resaca Battlefield hosted a tour at the Resaca Battlefield Historic Site composed of 40 guests from the Chicago Civil War Round Table.
The tour was guided by 92-year-old Chief Historian Emeritus of the National Park Service, Dr. Edward C. Bearss.
Bearss is a highly decorated World War II veteran that served in the 3rd Marine Raider Battalion and was severely wounded in the Pacific Theatre of operations in 1944.
Bearss has authored sixteen books and co-authored four books on the American Civil War. He has been featured on many television documentaries such as Ken Burns “The Civil War.” He is well described as a “Living National Treasure” and has been nominated for the Congressional Gold Medal.
Bearss has visited and walked the local battlefield many times since the 1950’s, watching it fade away by development on each visit. Bearss credits the hard work of preservation to the Friends of Resaca Battlefield and the for saving these areas and educating the public so future generations can learn from the mistakes of our past.
The tour group visited battlefield sites from Dalton to Atlanta that was fought during the famed “Atlanta Campaign.”
Less than a week after the tour, it was announced that out of all the sites visited in Georgia that Friends of Resaca Battlefield had been designated to receive the 2018 Ed Bearss Preservation Award, which includes a large financial donation. “This is a great honor and these funds will be used for park interpretive improvements,” said Friends President Ken Padgett.
The Friends of Resaca Battlefield is an non-profit organization composed of all volunteers, and has membership open to the public. Learn more at www.reascabattlefield.org