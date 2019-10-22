The Friends of New Echota hosted a dinner and celebration on Saturday to mark the organization's 10 year anniversary and to recognize some of its more prominent volunteers and partners.
FONE President Fulton Arrington and wife and Vice President Monika Ponto-Arrington expressed gratitude for the support they've received over the years and handed out awards in honor of some of those people. The event also raised $631 for the group through a lively auction.
Arrington said they have come along way in 10 years, but there is still more work to be done. Danny Quigg and his wife Amy Quigg will take over as president and vice president, respectively, at the end of the year. The Arringtons will remain on the board.
"We don't have any other mission besides the protection and enhancement of New Echota, so when something needs to get done, we can do it a lot faster than the state," Arrington said Saturday.
He said many of the improvements that visitors see at New Echota today were paid for by FONE and/or installed by FONE volunteers. While New Echota is a state site, owned and managed by the state of Georgia under the jurisdiction of the Department of Natural Resources, there are many priorities and demands on both the state and departmental budgets that force site managers to make compromises between things that must be done and things that need to be done.
FONE, on the other hand, has no other priority than service to New Echota and the Cherokee history enshrined there. That singular focus allows FONE to immediately direct funds and volunteer hours to specific projects and programs at the request of the site manager without the delay of bureaucracy.
David Gomez is the site director and one of the individuals recognized on Saturday. He was singled out for 10 years of dedication, cooperation and support of the group.
Mark Ford, president of American Dakota Rugs, was presented with the Phoenix Award. Ford's company works with Native Americans to design and make authentic-style rugs. They also offer a New Echota line that benefits the site.
Other volunteers who were recognized with certificates of appreciation included Linda Fletcher, John Tucker, Lonnie Bell, Linda Baker and Judy Mincey.
This was the first such celebration for the Friends of New Echota, but Ponto-Arrington said they hope it becomes and annual event.
"Being who I am, I took it and ran with it. I tend to do that with a lot of things," she said.
Danny Quigg, who will take over as president in 2020, praised the work of the group and said he knows there are big shoes to fill.
"We'll try to keep it going and recruit new members and hopefully catch up to Fulton's coattails," he said.