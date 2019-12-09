The Calhoun City Council unanimously approved a request for a manufacturing/brewing license from Andrew Tierce, one of the founders of the Freight and Rail Brewing Company, during their Monday night meeting.
The vote came after a public hearing session during which no one spoke.
Tierce said after the meeting that the business on South Park Avenue in Downtown Calhoun only requires a state license before they can get to work.
"It's a little challenging because it's the end of the year and it's the renewal season for them," he said. "As soon as we get that done we'll start making beer."
Tierce said he has joked with Head Brewer Paul Trail that they'll make somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 different beers, but the bar, crafted from railroad ties and rails, will include 12 taps, so a variety of styles will be offered. He also noted that different styles have different shelf lives, so they could rotate different brews depending on customer interest.
In other business, the Calhoun City Council:
- Approved an ordinance amendment regarding the state Department of Community Affair’s new Georgia State Minimum Standard Building Codes. The changes will bring the city into alignment with new state amendments that take effect on Jan. 1.
- Approved two ordinances to amend sections of local code related to electrical pole attachments and wireless facilities and antennas. The move is related to access to public property required by wireless companies as they expand 5G service.
- Approved a beer and wine license request from Murad Ali for the Calhoun Chevron at 1531 Dews pond Road N.E.
- Heard a second reading of a beer, wine and distilled spirits license request from Tejashkumar Patel for Warehouse Liquor on West Line Street. The move is required following an ownership change at the business. A public hearing will be conducted Dec. 16.
- Approved Fiscal Year 2019 fourth quarter budget amendments. City Administrator Eddie Peterson noted that all the amendments were positive changes.
- Approved a road dedication request by Flipper McDaniel of BBE Land Company LLC for roads within the Heritage Crossing Subdivision. The roads are being named Heritage Drive, Colonial Drive, Bristol Lane, Legacy Lane and Liberty Way.
- Approved a manager change request from Kroger Company.
- Approved multiple businesses's requests fro alcohol pouring/package sales license renewals.
- Heard on first reading annexation and zoning requests from Fernandez Investments LLC regarding property on North Wall Street at Henderson Bend. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting will be held Jan. 9 and the public hearing will be held Jan. 13.
- Heard on first reading an annexation and zoning request of R1-B for 1.40 acres, at a location of Cherry Hill Drive and Peters Street, by Eric Worley. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting will be held Jan. 9 and the public hearing will be held Jan. 13.
- Heard on first reading a rear setback variance request of 10 feet, varying from 20 feet to 10 feet, at a location of 116 McConnell Road to construct a 1,150 square foot home, by the Housing Authority of the City of Calhoun. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting will be held Jan. 9 and the public hearing will be held Jan. 13.
- Heard on first reading a 50 foot setback variance request from the required 100 feet from the front right-of-way, a 420 foot variance request from the required 500 feet from R-2 zoning, and a 15 foot height variance request from the required 25 feet height limit for an electronic billboard sign at a location of 1060 Red Bud Road, by Bruce Stock and Mitch Frix.