Gordon County is bracing for the upcoming Polar Bear Plunge, an event that invites winter adventurers to brrrrr-ring in the New Year with an icy dip in Ranger's Salacoa Lake.
More than just a way to wake up after a holiday of overindulgence, the plunge raises money for the Coulter Hampton Foundation, an organization dedicated to raising funds for local children with serious illnesses and their families.
"Money raised goes toward helping families who have children who are critically ill pay bills," said foundation President Nikki Hampton. "The children may need lung transplants, have cancer, or heart surgery. We partner with them so we can get to know them and meet their individual needs."
Hampton said the partner aspect of the foundation is incredibly important as all families have different needs.
"If I'm a partner for a family, I check in with them at least monthly but usually weekly to see how they're doing. I ask if they're OK and see what we can do to help keep them afloat," she said. "If you think about how much money most people have in the bank and then think about getting a transplant or something serious, you can sink quickly. We try to fill in where there are gaps."
Gaps can include anything from needing help with hospital bills to paying for transportation costs or utilities.
"This year, we had a mom call us the day before Christmas and tell us her little one is having her second heart surgery at 3 months old. She said she needed help paying her power and water bills because her child has been in the hospital so much," Hampton said. "It took us a minute to get things set up so we could pay it. In the meantime, her power was turned off in the middle of the night. She had five dollars. Her daughter is in the hospital, she has twins, and her power was turned off. We don't want that. We want to keep people afloat."
Priority is given to families in the Gordon County area. Hampton said it is important to her to give back to members of the Calhoun-Gordon County community, just as that same community gave to the Hamptons and their son Coulter in March 2005 when the foundation first began.
At the time, Coulter was battling with an illness called Dyskeratosis Congenita, which disrupts the ability of the bone marrow to produce new blood cells. The Fairmount community rallied around the Hamptons to sponsor a special day to uplift Coulter and raise money to aid in his fight against the disease. He passed away at 6-and-a-half years of age, but he is not forgotten. Neither is the community's kindness.
"We wanted to do that for other people. The things our community did for us allowed us to stay together as a family," Hampton said, adding that the foundation partners with around 20 families each year. "People who are sick are the last people who need to be fundraising."
Historically, the event has brought in upwards of $6,000. Combined with the annual spring Coulter Hampton Day event, which will be held on Saturday, March 14, this year, the foundation brings in an average $20,000 to $25,000 a year.
The 2020 plunge is set for Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. at Salacoa Creek Park, located at 388 Park Drive N.E. in Ranger. Those wishing to participate can sign up on the foundation's website at coulterhampton.org/polar-bear-plunge before Jan. 1 or sign up the day of the event on site. The registration fee is $25 and includes a Polar Bear Plunge T-shirt.
For those who might want to donate but who do not want to take a leap into wintry waters, known affectionately as "chicken swimmers," Hampton said she will wear a T-shirt with a chicken on it and take a dive herself in their honor.
"If you put a toe in, I will tell people you got in," she joked. "If not, I'll go in for you."