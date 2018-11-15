The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Gordon County, starting at 11 p.m. tonight and lasting until 8 a.m. Friday, with the potential for standing water on roads to freeze into black ice overnight.
Courtney Taylor, the Gordon County Emergency Management Agency director, said in an emailed weather update that with the freeze warning overnight the temperature is forecast to be in the upper 20s.
"While most roads may be dry before temperatures fall below freezing, please be aware some roads may still be wet or have standing water that could freeze turning them into black ice," Taylor said. "This weekend should bring some much wanted sunshine back to Gordon County. Stay safe, stay aware and stay prepared."
According to the NWS:
The formation of black ice on roads could start as early as 10 p.m. tonight, with roads and bridges becoming slick.
"Areas that will be especially susceptible to black ice are elevated roadways, off ramps, shaded areas, areas prone to runoff of water and secondary roads," according to a weather statement from the NWS. "Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution if encountering wet patches on roadways later tonight through Friday morning."
Also, sensitive vegetation is at-risk of being damaged by the freezing temperatures, as well as unprotected outdoor plumbing, the NWS noted.