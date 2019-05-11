The free school tours on the Friday before the Battle of Resaca reenactment will return on May 17, and those wishing to attend are asked to register by Wednesday.
The tours are a learning opportunity for local students in public and private schools as home-schoolers and members of youth groups to discover more about the Civil War. Each attending student will receive a wooden nickel good for free admission to both days of the reenactment. Also, all participants will receive a special commemorative gift good for the free student admission to both days of the reenactment battles.
“This is a great education opportunity for our youths and will be presented in a non-political professional manner suited for all students to enjoy,” a news release stated. “The participants will get to see period demonstrations in a safe environment by infantry, artillery, cavalry, signal corps, medical, and civilians. They will also be permitted to visit a section of the period military, medical, and civilian camps. They will be welcome to also visit the period Sutler area that provided many supplies for the armies.”
Military demonstrations will include live firing of many weapons, including period rifles and cannon firing blanks in a controlled setting. Students will not be allowed to handle weapons.
The nonprofit Georgia Civil War Reenactors Association Inc. is the oldest Civil War reenactor organization in Georgia.
“We are proud to host this service for our youth,” a news release stated.
To pre-register a group before Wednesday, contact Keith West by email at battleofresaca@gmail.com. A pre-registration notification will be sent out within five days of the tour and will provide an arrival time. Those attending are asked to come by bus, van or by car-pooling.
Attendees can bring their own lunch, or purchase from the modern concession stand and covered dining area. Also, attendees are asked to bring a water bottle for each student.