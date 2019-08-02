The Gordon County Voluntary Action Center and the Gordon County Family Connection are partnering to offer free classes on banking basics, effective communication, parenting and more beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3. The classes are intended to fulfill the class component of the VAC’s Christmas Program, according to Gordon County Family Connection Coordinator Vickie McEntire, but are also open to other members of the public.
The Christmas Program is held annually and provides Christmas assistance to low-income families. To qualify families must live in Gordon County, provide proof of income or food stamps benefit letter, complete an application in person at the Voluntary Action Center, have custody of a child or children under the age of 18, and attend one community education class.
In addition to providing for the children of each qualifying family, the program provides families with a Christmas meal box and a gift certificate to a local grocery store. In 2018, toys and clothing were provided to 750 children across Gordon County.
“We are offering two pages worth of classes for parents this year,” McEntire said at Thursday’s Gordon County Interagency Council Meeting. “They are just one hour at a time and parents can choose which one they want to go to. These are also offered to the public. You don’t have to qualify for the Christmas program to go to these classes, but you do need to register because some of them have a limit.”
Some of the classes offered include “Preparing Children to Read,” which will be taught by local librarians, “Cooking & Nutrition,” which is done through the University of Georgia Extension Office, “Bank on Your Success — Banking Basics,” which will be taught by a local banker, and “Conversations Count,” which will be taught by Debbie Ross from Ferst Readers.
McEntire, who put together the classes and found instructors to teach them, said her favorite class so far has been the “Cooking & Nutrition” course.
“They cook right in front of you and talk about health, exercise and nutrition. It is a series of six, but you could go to just one and walk away with great information and a recipe,” McEntire said. “I made a dirty rice and beans recipe that they showed us how to make, and my husband said it was the best thing he’d ever tasted. Now, I don’t cook, but it was delicious. It was very healthy and the flavor was fully there, which is the best of both words.”
For more information or to register for classes, email McEntire at vickie@gordonconnection.org or call 706-602-5139.