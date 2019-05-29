When Kimberly Fraker received the call, she was with her husband at their favorite local ice cream shop. While she was on the phone, Fraker looked at her husband and mouthed, “It’s me. They chose me.” She didn’t even finish her ice cream.
The call was notifying Fraker she was the superintendent finalist for Gordon County Schools, and though she applied for the job because she was well-qualified, she tried not to think about it after her interview in case she didn’t get the position.
“When it does (happen), it is pure joy,” Fraker said. “I felt and continue to feel truly humbled and honored by the board’s nomination. I appreciate their confidence in me to lead Gordon County Schools.”
Fraker was named the finalist on Thursday. Fraker will remain the finalist for the position for 14 days in accordance with state law, and the board will conduct a final vote of approval upon the conclusion of the nomination period, during the board meeting on June 10.
When she applied to be the district’s next superintendent, shortly after current Superintendent Susan Remillard announced she would be retiring this summer, Fraker knew she was qualified and had enough experience for the position. And yet, Fraker also knew the school system had numerous qualified applicants, so when she got an interview, she felt honored.
Fraker has been in the education for 24 years, and she says she didn’t consciously choose to go into education, but that education chose her.
“I have always had a genuine love of learning,” Fraker said. “I grew up in a home where my parents stressed the importance of doing well in school and placed a high value on education.”
Fraker graduated college with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism, and after a few years of work in the public relations field, she decided to return to education, her “first passion.”
She has worked in three school systems throughout her career (Cobb, Paulding and Bartow) and has worked at six schools before excelling to Bartow County Schools’ central office as the system’s current chief of leadership and learning.
Two years ago, Fraker participated in the Superintendents Professional Development Program offered through the Georgia School Superintendent Association, and through the program, she was able to develop her leadership skills. Naturally, following the program, seeking a superintendent role was the next step for Fraker to further her career.
Fraker said in each role she’s served throughout her career, she has made an effort to grow and continue to develop her skills, participating in professional learning programs and looking for opportunities to grow.
But education is at the heart of her career, she said, and her roots as a high school English teacher will never be forgotten though she is now working outside of the classroom.
“At my core, I am a teacher and always will be,” Fraker said. “All of my experiences, including those in public relations, have contributed to the leader I am today.”
Some of her goals for Gordon County are to set specific academic goals and to continue to improve the educational opportunities offered within the district’s schools.
“My number one goal for the system will always be to continue to increase the academic success of all our students,” Fraker said. “I have a personal and professional passion to improve literacy and to continuously improve teaching and learning.”
Fraker said she has been lucky to have many mentors in her educational career, including teachers, principals and superintendents who have taught her valuable lessons that have helped her get to this point.
“The person who has helped me the most is my husband,” Fraker said. “Without his encouragement and support, I would not have been able to wholeheartedly pursue my passion as I have done. I am lucky to have him by my side.”
Fraker, who has three children and several “fur children,” has been married to Jim Fraker for almost 30 years. She is heavily dedicated to her family, and is excited to explore more of Gordon County, should the board approve her nomination on June 10.
Fraker looks forward to plugging into the Gordon County community through finding a new church home, volunteering at community events and building new relationships with local businesses and organizations.