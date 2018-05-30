Fourth Annual Future Heroes Scholarship Awarded

Canaanland Senior is Recipient of Owen Security Solutions Annual Award
Justin Owen, President of Owen Security Solutions, announced the recipient of the company’s fourth annual Future Heroes Scholarship on Friday, May 11, 2018, to Canaanland Christian School Senior Kaitlyn Olivia Oglesby. “We are honored to present this scholarship to such a deserving student and would like extend our most sincere appreciation for her family’s service to our community,” said Owen.
The daughter of James Oglesby of the Calhoun Fire Department and Gordon Hospital EMT, Kaitlyn has been named the Valedictorian of the 2018 Canaaland Senior Class and has been Team Captain of the Canaaland Volleyball Team for six years. Outside of school and sports, she volunteers her time in the Emergency Department of Gordon Hospital and as the Assistant Director of Whitfield Baptist Church Backpack Ministry. Scholastic achievement, community involvement and a glowing recommendation from her school counselor qualified Kaitlyn for this scholarship.
The Future Heroes Scholarship is awarded annually to a child of an active or retired first responder. Kaitlyn’s scholarship application includes an essay in which she explained how her father’s sense of duty to the community and willingness to help has instilled in her the instinct to respond quickly in an emergency situation.
Kaitlyn plans to attend Northwest Georgia Technical College in Calhoun this fall to pursue a career in the nursing profession.
“Part of what we do to help protect homeowners and businesses in the communities we serve is to recognize our first responders,” explained Owen. “The Future Heroes Scholarship was founded as a way of thanking these responders for their selfless service by helping in a small way to secure higher education for their children.”
About the Future Heroes Scholarship
The Future Heroes Scholarship Program has been established by Owen Security Solutions to provide scholarships to the children of first responders to attend the college of their choice. The $500 scholarship is awarded annually to a student in North Georgia. For more information, please visit www.owensecurity.com/futureheroes. Owen Security Solutions also offers the Protect Our Local Heroes program, which provides all active police officers, firefighters, and EMTs with a FREE Security System or one FREE year of security monitoring.
About Owen Security Solutions
Owen Security Solutions is a locally owned and operated business committed to protecting what matters most: your family, your home, and your business and its employees. For more than 40 years, Owen has provided the most up-to-date security systems and solutions in North Georgia, helping customers stay One Step Ahead.