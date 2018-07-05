Four Gordon County 4-H’ers traveled to Summerville on Thursday, June 28 to participate in a workshop to prepare for a state competition coming up at the end of July. These 4-H’ers won the district competition in Project Achievement and will compete at Georgia 4-H State Congress July 24-27 for a chance to win state competition and earn Master 4-H status in their project area. The four district winners from Gordon County and their categories are:
-Halle Moore – Fashion Revue
-Gabrielle Ralston – Veterinary Science
-Gracy Sexton – Pork Production
-Bryson Smith – Beef
At the workshop given by Chattooga County Extension/4-H, participants gave their presentation in their project area as well as participated in a mock interview about their portfolio of accomplishments within their project area. Youth received feedback on both their presentation and interview and now have a chance to implement that feedback prior to the state competition. Participants also learned about and practiced formal table etiquette to prepare for the two nights of formal banquets in which they will partake at the state event. Those 4-H’ers that win the state level competition will go on to represent Georgia at National 4-H Congress. For more information, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.